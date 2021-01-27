Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Learning French Amid PSG Transfer Interest: Reports

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's future at the Camp Nou has come under heavy speculation over the past few months and reports have now claimed that the Argentine and his family are learning French amid PSG's interest in the forward. The Ligue 1 giants have made no secret of their desire to lure the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to the Parc des Princes once his contract with Barcelona expires in the summer. However, sources close to Messi have denied that the Barcelona captain and his family are learning the French language, citing the rumours as 'false'.

ALSO READ: Man United Boss Solskjaer Hints At Celebrating Win Over Liverpool With ‘Chicken Korma'

Messi to PSG: Is Lionel Messi learning French?

Only last week, PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo hinted that the club is monitoring Messi's situation at Barcelona. PSG are also one of the few clubs alongside Man City that can afford Messi in this transfer climate. His links with PSG have only intensified during recent weeks following the appointment of his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino as manager. With Messi yet to confirm whether he will stay with the LaLiga giants or search for a new challenge, Canal+ has reported the player and his family are learning French.

ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen Strikes Stunning Free-kick In Milan Derby To Power Inter's Win: WATCH

📺Canal+ Geoffroy Garetier: "Leo Messi and his family are already taking French lessons" pic.twitter.com/bfgk0B0mPm — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 25, 2021

French journalist Geoffroy Garetier said, “Messi and all his family, his wife and children are being taught French. Why is he going to learn French if he is going to sign for Manchester City? This makes no sense. This information, in which I am very confident, is a very reliable source.”

🚨 [ @sport ] | Messi's entourage says reports that Leo and his family are learning French ahead of a possible move to Paris is NOT true. — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) January 26, 2021

Having spent his life between his native Argentina and Spain - playing the entirety of his career at Barcelona - Messi and his family are only fluent in Spanish. The Barcelona captain, in particular, does not have fluency in other languages although his wife Antonella and their three kids are known to have some familiarity with the English language. However, sources close to Diario Sport and Messi's family have denied that either he or his family is learning any new language, claiming that the rumour being spread is 'false'.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lukaku Engage In FIERY Spat As Inter Beat AC Milan In Coppa Italia

Lionel Messi transfer news: Will Messi leave Barcelona?

Although Messi's entourage has denied that the 10-time Spanish champion is learning French, there is no denying that Messi wants to leave Barcelona amid their struggles. He handed in a transfer request in the summer which was rejected by the Catalans. Messi then opted against taking legal action against Barcelona when they highlighted his release clause.

So far, there have been no indications that Messi will stay put at the Camp Nou next season. However, his future at Barcelona may hinge on the presidential elections, which will take place on March 7. Barcelona are currently third in LaLiga, 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram