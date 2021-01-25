Man United Boss Solskjaer Hints At Celebrating Win Over Liverpool With ‘Chicken Korma'

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was visibly delighted with his team following their 3-2 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th Round on Sunday. The Norwegian, in his post-match interview also hinted that he might celebrate the victory with one of his favourite Indian foods, either a 'Chicken Korma' or a 'Lamb Rogan Josh'. The Red Devils will now host West Ham in the 5th Round of the FA Cup next month.

Man United vs Liverpool: Bruno Fernandes' free-kick sinks Jurgen Klopp's Reds

Liverpool grabbed the lead in the first half of the game at Old Trafford thanks to Mo Salah's sublime finish in the 18th minute but Mason Greenwood equalised for the hosts just eight minutes later. United then completed the turnaround as Marcus Rashford struck just after the break, capitalising on an error from Liverpool's teenage centre-back Rhys Willams. However, Salah's second goal of the night restored parity just before the hour mark.

United then brought on playmaker Bruno Fernandes in the 66th minute and it was the Portuguese midfielder who ended Liverpool's FA Cup run this season. Fernandes struck a perfect free-kick from the edge of the box just 12 minutes after his introduction to make it 3-2. The hosts were able to hold on till the final whistle to set up a fifth-round encounter against West Ham next month.

Sounds like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be celebrating tonight's win with a chicken korma... 🍛😂



#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/OVwoCYxGrT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 24, 2021

Solskjaer celebrated victory over Liverpool with 'Chicken Korma'?

United boss Solskjaer looked extremely pleased in his post-match interview and was asked whether he would celebrate with some spicy food. The 47-year-old initially chuckled and then replied: "I'm not a big fan of spicy food, so no, not really, sorry." However, while Solskjaer was leaving, mics picked up the United boss saying, "Maybe I would like a Chicken Korma or a Lamb Rogan Josh instead."

Demand for Rogan Josh has gone 📈 after last night? #FACup pic.twitter.com/urVeowa94G — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) January 25, 2021

Solskjaer had previously claimed that he wasn't a fan of spicy foods but enjoyed authentic Indian food. The official Twitter account of Premier League India also opted to have some fun with Solskjaer's comments with a witty tweet later on Monday morning. Fans were quick to react to the post with some hilarious responses.

One wrote, "Never tried Chicken Korma or Rogan Josh but will do so now because Solskjaer has recommended it." Another added, "Lol, never knew Solskjaer enjoyed Indian food".

Image Credits - Man United Instagram