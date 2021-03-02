Pep Guardiola Confirms Eric Garcia Will Be Heading To FC Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has officially confirmed that his team's center-back Eric Garcia will be moving to FC Barcelona when his contract ends in the summer. As per reports, Garcia is expected to return to Camp Nou on a free transfer.

While his release is inevitable, Guardiola has revealed that the Spanish footballer will be missed and at the same time also gone on to say that the 20-year-old is like a son to him.

'He's going to play in Barcelona': Pep Guardiola

“Eric Garcia is like a son. He was a guy last season that after the lockdown was our best central defender. He never made a mistake and played in the quarter-final of the Champions League. He’s going to play in Barcelona and that is not an average player - he is a top player. He was not selected in the last two games and it broke my heart", said Pep Guardiola as quoted by Goal.

"That is why it is difficult for all the managers when you have a squad. You cannot imagine what it means", the Spanish football manager added.

Eric Garcia Barcelona transfer

Prior to Man City's rematch against Real Madrid in August, Garcia had told Pep that he will not be renewing his contract at the Etihad as he was keen on a return to Barcelona. As a result, Garcia will return to the Catalans on a free transfer in the summer. Koeman will finally get his man who he was desperate to sign in January before the deal fell apart as an agreement could not be made with City over a suitable fee.

John Stones biggest beneficiary of Eric Garcia exit

The biggest beneficiary as a result of Eric Garcia's transfer to Barcelona is undoubtedly John Stones. The English central defender has formed a fantastic partnership this season with Ruben Dias as City have conceded just three goals in 16 games. Moreover, the two defenders have also scored five goals with two of them coming against West Ham on the weekend.

Man City's winning streak

Although Man City are perhaps without one of their best central-defenders, it makes no difference to their form. After The Citizens' win over West Ham, Man City's winning streak has extended to 20 games in all competitions. This was also City's fourteenth consecutive win in the Premier League, which sees them move 12 points clear of Manchester United. Their next Premier League fixture is against Wolves on Tuesday before the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

