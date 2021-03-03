Lionel Messi Transfer: Barcelona Legend To LEAVE For Sure If Laporta Doesn't Win Election

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's future at Camp Nou remains uncertain as the current season approaches the business end. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will be a free agent in June this year and is yet to extend his stay beyond the current deal. His future at Barcelona depends on the outcome of the presidential elections. Messi might be on his way out of the club if Joan Laporta isn't elected to the highest office.

Barcelona elections' outcome to decide Lionel Messi transfer?

Messi rose to fame at Barcelona under the reign of Laporta, which lasted between 2003 and 2010. His stint as the club president began with the signing of Ronaldinho and ended up with Pep Guardiola's glorious era. Laporta enjoys a very cordial relationship with Messi and his family.

Laporta is seeking re-election for the highest office. His election might prove fruitful for the Blaugrana. Messi might continue under the presidency of Laporta, who is a huge admirer of the 33-year-old and will go to lengths to ensure he pens down a new deal with the Camp Nou outfit.

Barcelona transfer news: Laporta key to Messi's stay

Laporta has made bold claims about Messi's future during a presidential debate alongside contenders Victor Font and Toni Freixa on Tuesday. The former Barcelona president said he could play a key role in halting the Lionel Messi transfer away from Camp Nou if elected again.

🎙[@tjuanmarti] | Laporta: “I have a great relationship with Messi and the proposal that I make will be valued. If I don’t win, I’m sure Leo won’t continue at Barça.” pic.twitter.com/m90RRW2XZr — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 2, 2021

The former president cites his exceptional relationship with the Messi family, claiming that the Argentina international will not deny any proposal that he places for him. As per SPORT, Laporta also went on to claim that Messi will leave the club if he is not elected to the highest office on Sunday when the voting ends.

Barcagate scandal latest: Bartomeu released from prison

Messi's future at Barcelona might be in for a toss again after the latest Barcagate scandal. Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, ex-CEO Oscar Grau and legal services head Roman Gomez Ponti were arrested on Monday in connection with a social media scandal.

The former president was arrested on allegations that he had hired I3 Ventures, a social media company in an attempt to malign and tarnish the image and reputation of Messi and other club superstars. Having spent a night in prison, Bartomeu was released on Tuesday.

Image courtesy: Joan Laporta, Barcelona Twitter