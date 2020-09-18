Setien To Take Legal Action Against Barcelona With Severance Package Yet To Be Agreed Upon

Spanish giants Barcelona's struggles seem to have piled on this week. The club only just recovered from the Lionel Messi transfer sage and is set to face a fresh legal challenge from former manager Quique Setien. The former Real Betis and Barcelona boss wasn't sacked officially until Wednesday as the club is yet to agree upon a severance package with Setien.

Setien set to take legal action against Barcelona

Setien issued a statement this week confirming that he has decided to take up the matter legally against Barcelona. In August, Setien was relieved of his duties at Barcelona after the team's humiliating 2-8 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Ronald Koeman was subsequently brought in as the next boss at the Camp Nou.

Setien took to Twitter to make his statement public confirming the legal matter against Barcelona. The former manager was informed only on Wednesday about his official sacking. Following the official sacking, Setien has decided to take the matter to court, along with his coaching staff.

Setien officially sacked on Wednesday

Setien revealed that he and his coaching staff were informed about their sacking by the Barcelona board of directors after a month of uncertainty and several requests from their end. The former Barcelona boss stated that he has received an official communication, a burofax, for the first time on Wednesday.

Although he was informed of his sacking in August, no official written confirmation was provided until Wednesday. However, the club is yet to agree upon the settlement claims in sync with his contract with the Camp Nou outfit, added Setien. The former Real Betis boss expects the club to agree to the severance package that will see Barcelona pay him his wages for this year as per his contractual obligations.

Trouble brewing for Bartomeu

Barcelona are yet to officially register Koeman as head coach with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Failure to register early might force the former Netherlands national team manager to miss out on the sidelines in Barcelona's opening LaLiga fixture. The manager might well be forced to lead his side from the stands until the registration process is complete.

Meanwhile, trouble for president Josep Maria Bartomeu seems to have no end in sight. Bartomeu faces a vote of no-confidence against his presidency. Reports in Spain suggest that at least 20,000 votes have been gathered against his presidency and his time at the club might come to an end sooner than expected.

Image courtesy: Quique Setien Instagram