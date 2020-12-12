Barcelona Dressing Room 'unsettled' Amid Captain Lionel Messi's Transfer Speculation?

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will soon be entering the final six months of his contract at Barcelona. However, there has still been no update of the 33-year old's future at the Camp Nou, which has reportedly disrupted the harmony in the team. Reports claim that the Barcelona squad have been left feeling 'undervalued' by their captain, who is 'unhappy' in the dressing room.

Lionel Messi transfer news does damage to Barcelona dressing room

According to reports from Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has cut a subdued figure this season after having seen close friend Luis Suarez being offload to rivals Atletico Madrid. It is believed that Messi now feels 'alone' at the club.

The Argentine forward is reportedly still 'unhappy' over his failed transfer in the summer and more often than not, remains isolated from his teammates in the dressing room. Last month, Messi went on a rant and claimed that he was 'tired of always being the problem for everything' at Barcelona.

Messi's comments and behaviour in the dressing room is now reportedly having a subsequent effect on the Barcelona squad. It is believed that Messi's teammates feel 'undervalued' by their captain. The disjointed Catalan giants recently suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Juventus in the UCL earlier this week.

Is Messi leaving Barcelona? Reports still linking Messi to Man City

Lionel Messi handed in his Barcelona transfer request earlier in the summer but once it became apparent he would need to take the club to court, Messi reluctantly agreed to play out the final year of his contract. So far, there have been no reports of Messi expecting to sign a new deal with Barcelona and a move away from the Camp Nou seems more likely with each passing day.

Reports from AS claim that Pep Guardiola's Man City are still tipped as one of the favourites to land Messi in the summer of 2021. The four-time Champions League winner has a great relationship with Guardiola and is also good friends with Sergio Aguero, his Argentine teammate. Man City are also one of the few clubs in the world that could afford Lionel Messi. He is currently on a £500,000 ($610,00)-a-week deal at Barcelona.

