Edinson Cavani Claims To Have Rejected Juventus And Inter Milan For Manchester United

Uruguayan international Edinson Cavani has revealed that he rejected offers from two Italian clubs before sealing a switch to Man United. The 33-year-old was a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expired last summer. Cavani has enjoyed a good start to life as a Red Devil, scoring thrice in the Premier League in just six games.

Edinson Cavani transfer: Striker rejected moves to Inter Milan, Juventus

Edinson Cavani had a storied career at Napoli, before he sealed to move to PSG. The Uruguayan striker was recently included in a mural of former Napoli stars at the train station next to the club's Diego Maradona Stadium. Speaking to Mondo Napoli (via FC Inter 1908), the Man United striker said he was touched by the gesture and it went a long way to explaining why he refused to sign for other clubs in Italy. Cavani was a wanted man in the summer with Inter Milan and Juventus both interested in signing him, but the Uruguayan rejected those advances out of his love for Napoli.

Edinson Cavani:



"I will always be grateful to them [Napoli]. It’s for this reason that I said no to many Italian clubs including Juventus, who called me often, and Inter too. I couldn’t do such a thing to the Neapolitans."



Cavani said that the street mural was a demonstration for the affection he received in Naples and he will never forget his years playing for them. The former PSG striker said that he cannot express his feelings at the mural, and his emotions were doubled seeing his children admire the mural. Cavani said that he will remain forever grateful to the club's supporters and hence could not sign for any other Italian club in the summer. The 33-year-old said that he couldn't make such a gesture to the Neapolitans.

Edinson Cavani opted to join the Red Devils just before the end of the transfer window and has had a good start to life since moving to England. The 33-year-old sporadically appeared from the bench, scoring against Everton coming on from the bench. Cavani followed it up with a brace against Southampton, leading a stunning 3-2 comeback win. The Uruguayan came on at half-time with the Red Devils trailing 2-0 and played a part in all three goals. The 33-year-old is currently nursing an injury, and missed Man United's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, which saw the Red Devils relegated to the Europa League.

(Image Courtesy: Edinson Cavani Instagram)