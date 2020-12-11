Paul Pogba NEVER Wanted To Leave Juventus, Man United Was Player's '4th' Choice?

The latest comments made by super agent Mino Raiola on the Paul Pogba transfer have once again set the rumour mill rolling. While it was earlier believed that Paul Pogba was happy to stay at Old Trafford and win back his place in the side, his agent’s comments now suggest that the Frenchman will soon leave the Red Devils. The 27-year-old in the past has spoken about his admiration for former club Juventus and Real Madrid, with a sensational media report now suggesting that the midfielder never wanted to leave the Serie A club in the first place.

Also Read: Is Paul Pogba Leaving Man United? Mino Raiola's Comments Spark Anger Among Fans, Pundits

Juventus transfer news: Midfielder never wanted out of Juventus?

It was at Juventus where the midfielder truly made his mark, after struggling to break into the Manchester United first team. However, the midfielder completed a fairy tale return in 2016 when he returned to Old Trafford in a mega deal. Now, in a report by the Independent, journalist Miguel Delaney claims that the midfielder never wanted to leave Juventus in the first place.

Mino Raiola: “Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022”. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Also Read: Man United Fans Recall Sir Alex Ferguson's Mino Raiola Warning After Pogba's Exit Rumours

Delaney writes that the Pogba transfer was only completed because the £90 million transfer fee would have helped the Serie A club build their squad further. The journalist claimed that if it was up to the midfielder, the Pogba transfer would never have been completed. The Independent report also explains that if given a choice, the Frenchman would have preferred to move to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in that order. Manchester United, the player’s current club, were only his fourth choice, just ahead of fierce rivals Manchester City.

A Pogba-Ronaldo swap deal. Could it really happen?😱



On today's On The Continent, @MiguelDelaney says Juventus might be interested and explains why they would want to get rid. Listen to the full episode below👇https://t.co/GFvY8TrUsB pic.twitter.com/5Cbz3UumlZ — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) December 10, 2020

Man United transfer news: Mino Raiola comments on Pogba contract didn’t surprise player

The entire Paul Pogba transfer situation has again made the headlines following Mino Raiola’s controversial comments. The super agent said in an interview that Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United is over, as the midfielder is unhappy at not being able to express himself at Old Trafford. In his interview with Tuttosport, the agent also hinted that a return to Juventus could be on the cards. In his piece for the Independent, Delaney, however, insinuated that Mino Raiola’s claims on the Pogba contract were “ahead of the market”.

🔴 Raiola to Tuttosport: “Maybe Juventus could be Pogba's next club... why not? The relationship between Paul, Juventus and former teammates is excellent. But with the Covid impact, many clubs can’t sign him. For sure, it's time to leave Manchester United”. #MUFC #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

Also Read: Juventus' Unofficial Bid For Pogba Involving Pjanic And Costa Was REJECTED By Man United

Addressing the Juventus transfer news and Paul Pogba’s options in the event the midfielder moves on from Manchester United, the journalist pointed out how there aren’t many options left for the French midfielder. Barcelona are interested in signing the midfielder, but the club’s financial crisis prevents them from doing so. Real Madrid are interested too because of Zinedine Zidane’s admiration for the midfielder, but the coach is the only senior figure who wants the midfielder at the club.

Juventus sport director Fabio Paratici to Mediaset: “Pogba back to Juve? We love Paul, he’s an amazing player but he’s playing for Manchester United now. He’ll not be a free agent, you’ve to pay if you want to sign Pogba...”. 🇫🇷 #Juve #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Red Devils To Offload Pogba To Juventus In Exchange For Dybala?

PSG are assessing the situation as well, with Juventus left as the only realistic option for the 27-year-old. If a transfer to the Serie A club has to be completed, Manchester United would have to agree to a swap deal. While concluding his piece, Miguel Delaney sensationally claims that a swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala could be on the cards as well. Irrespective of what the rumours say, one thing is for sure. That another Paul Pogba transfer saga is going to be grabbing a lot of headlines in the near future.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, Juventus website