Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Set To Leave Next Summer Amid Premier League Links

Four-time European champion Sergio Ramos is reportedly planning to quit Real Madrid when his current deal with the LaLiga giants expires in the summer of 2021. Ramos, who turns 35 in March, will be free to discuss with other clubs outside Spain over a move away from Madrid from January 1 onwards. Amid the uncertainties over Ramos' future at Madrid, the Spanish centre-back has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Sergio Ramos transfer news: Veteran defender to quit Real Madrid?

According to reports from Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos is 'thinking about leaving the club' in the summer. Ramos joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2005 and has won several accolades with the Spanish heavyweights, including five LaLiga titles. Although Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is eager to keep a hold of the veteran defender, the player and club are yet to come to an agreement over a new deal.

Sergio Ramos intends to leave Real Madrid next summer, he would like to play in another league. The Premier League is his preferred option ⚪️ #RMA — Teube Barzee (@TeubeBarzee) December 3, 2020

The reports also claim that Real Madrid are planning to reduce their wage-bill by not offering Ramos, who is one of the highest-paid players at the club, a new deal. The defending Spanish champions have made it a habit of offering players over 30 a 12-month extension per year. This could see Ramos look for a challenge elsewhere once his deal with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2021.

Ramos has made 660 appearances for Real Madrid and is still one of the most accomplished defenders in the world. Despite his age, he wouldn't have a shortage of offers when his Real Madrid deal expires. It is believed that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Ramos a three-year deal worth £18million per season after tax.

Sergio Ramos to Premier League? PL heavyweights eyeing Madrid defender

However, reports from AS claim that Ramos has kept the door open for a move to the Premier League. Man United and Liverpool are the two clubs linked with a move for Ramos. United initially planned to make a move for Ramos in 2015 but the centre-back extended his deal with Real Madrid instead. Liverpool, who have had a defensive crisis with injuries, are also reportedly monitoring Ramos' situation at Madrid.

Last month, Ramos scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid in their 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League. Madrid also sealed qualification into the UCL Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

Image Credits - Sergio Ramos Instagram