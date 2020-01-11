Barcelona Eye Former Star Xavi To Replace Manager Ernesto Valverde: Reports

LaLiga champions Barcelona have reportedly earmarked former player Xavi as the man to replace Ernesto Valverde as the manager of the club. Valverde is under immense pressure at the club after their recent collapse against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Multiple reports suggest Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau and technical secretary Eric Abidal travelled to Doha on Friday to discuss the role with Xavi.

❗️Barca wants Xavi to replace Valverde immediately. If he agrees Barca will sack Valverde, if he doesn't he will be the main contender for next season. [marca] pic.twitter.com/liEkaiuU5W — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 10, 2020

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Another collapse under Valverde

Griezmann: “We have to see the game, improve, and keep working hard.” pic.twitter.com/WcJo2PEOrH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2020

Ernesto Valverde is currently walking on thin ice after their recent loss to Atletico Madrid in Jeddah. Despite an impressive showing, Barcelona collapsed in the final 10 minutes of the game to surrender the lead.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann helped the Catalan club to come from behind. However, with the Blaugrana leading 2-1, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa scored in the final 10 minutes to complete a massive comeback for Diego Simeone's men.

Despite winning the LaLiga title in the last two seasons, they have struggled to replicate the league form this time around. Having played 19 league games, they have already lost three times. Alongside this, their poor Champions League run in previous seasons means that fans have repeatedly demanded the firing of Ernesto Valverde.

Ernesto Valverde out, Xavi in?

According to latest media reports in Spain, Barcelona have offered Xavi a two-and-a-half-year contract to be their next manager. Speculation that Xavi could be on his way to Camp Nou has been increasing day by day and latest reports suggest that the club legend has a decision to make. Barcelona are said to be keen in wanting Xavi to take over from Valverde immediately.

#AlSadd general manager Turki Al-Ali: Xavi going to Barcelona is normal and expected because he will be at his club, it’s his first home and he must return there in the future, but as of today, Xavi is the coach of Al Sadd pic.twitter.com/e4MeFYwIp2 — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) January 10, 2020

However, it still remains unknown whether Xavi, who is the manager of Qatar club Al Sadd, is interested in taking over his former club during the mid-season itself or rather at the end of it. Al Sadd also released a statement to address the ongoing rumours stating that speculation linking Xavi with a move back to Barcelona are 'normal'.

The club remains confident that Xavi remains focused on the club's upcoming match against Al Khor on January 21. Al Sadd are currently third in the Qatar Stars League behind Al Duhail and Al Rayyan.

