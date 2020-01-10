Diego Simeone Lauds Atletico Madrid After 'impossible' Comeback Against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup. Atletico manager Diego Simeone was visibly impressed by his side’s triumph against the Catalan giants. Simeone’s men made a comeback in the final 10 minutes of the game to secure their spot in the final.

Diego Simeone lauded Barcelona as the best team in the world

After the game, Diego Simeone was all praise for his side. He asserted that the team must celebrate calmly now that they had qualified for the final. The victory was important for the club as well as for the fans, said Simeone in a post-match press conference. He accepted that it was a very tough game against one of the best teams in the world. He lauded Barcelona as the best when it comes to possession and attack.

Diego Simeone described Atletico Madrid's victory as 'impossibe'

On his team’s lackluster first-half performance, Diego Simeone conceded that they suffered quite a lot during the first half. However, the second half was remarkably different as they played with great passion and intensity. He described the win against Barcelona as something ‘almost impossible’ and extraordinary.

Atletico Madrid made a comeback against Barcelona

The first half of the semi-final ended goalless. However, Koke opened the scoring for Atletico right at the start of the second half. Barcelona star Lionel Messi equalised within four minutes to nullify Koke’s goal. Barcelona again extended their lead with Antoine Griezmann’s strike in the 62nd minute. However, the LaLiga champions lost their hold over the game in the final minutes. Alvaro Morata scored from a penalty to make it 2-2 and Angel Correa further scored his team’s third goal in the 86th minute.

Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

The victory for Atletico Madrid means that they will now play against city rivals Real Madrid in the finals of the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid had earlier defeated Valencia with a 3-1 scoreline to reach the final. The final will be played on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 11.30 pm IST in King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

Picture Courtesy - Official Atletico Madrid Twitter handle