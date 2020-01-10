Here's Why Barcelona Earned More Money Than Liverpool In Champions League Last Season

Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League last season by eventual champions Liverpool. The two sides had faced off in the semi-final, in which Jurgen Klopp’s men overturned a 3-goal deficit at Anfield, knocking the Catalans out of the tournament. The Reds subsequently went on to win the much-acclaimed title in Europe, defeating Tottenham Hotspur. However, according to recent reports, Barcelona earned more revenue than Liverpool last season in the Champions League.

Barcelona earned €117 million in the UEFA Champions League

According to a report from Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona earned around €117 million, which was garnered through prize money, historic coefficient and television market pool. On the other hand, European Champions Liverpool earned approximately €111 million. Past records are the main reason for the six million gap with Barcelona. Liverpool earned a total of €23 million while Barcelona collected €34 million earlier.

Manchester United earned a total of €93 million

Last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur were third in the ranking of team earnings. Spurs earned a total of €101 million in revenue, followed by Italian champions Juventus who earned about €95 million. Manchester City and Manchester United raked up an equal amount of €93 million, while PSG, Atletico Madrid and former European champions Real Madrid earned €85 million each.

Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool have again reached the knockout stage of the Champions League after a decent group stage showing. The Reds will face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18 (February 19 IST), while the returning leg will be played at Anfield on March 11 (March 12 IST). On the other hand, Barcelona will play against Napoli at Stadio San Paulo in the Round of 16 on February 25 (February 26 IST), while they will host Napoli at Camp Nou on March 18 (March 19 IST).

