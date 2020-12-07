Barcelona Fans Slam Lionel Messi As Their 12th Best Player After Humiliating Cadiz Defeat

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has had a difficult start to the campaign, which was already shadowed by his exit talks and the conflict with the club hierarchy the previous summer. The Argentina international, who is in his final season with the Camp Nou outfit, stood a mere spectator when his side was humiliated by Cadiz, further slipping behind in the LaLiga title race. Fans now appear to have lost patience with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, demanding accountability for the club's struggling form.

Cadiz vs Barcelona highlights: Catalan giants slip further in LaLiga standings

Following a mesmerising victory against Ferencvaros in the Champions League to maintain their perfect form in the competition, the Catalan giants struggled against Cadiz over the weekend. Alvaro Gimenez bagged the lead for the hosts as early as the 8th minute, maintaining the lead until the first half.

But Barcelona was back in the game following an own goal in the second half. Cadiz defender Pedro Alcala tried to divert a Messi cross from the left flank but went on to net it in his own post. But, Cadiz bagged the lead again within minutes of the own-goal debacle, to see off a humiliating defeat for the Camp Nou outfit.

Fans react to Messi's dismal form

Seriously barca plays better when messi doesn't start not even joking — J. (@CertifiedFreakJ) December 5, 2020

Why cant he finish no more — GOAT Of Football #RIP Maradona ❤🕊 (@TheGoatishere_) December 5, 2020

They call you GOAT right? Score let's see. @RonaldKoeman keep Messi till second half of games cuz they have planned for him in la liga pic.twitter.com/F9bhwQQLrP — Guygreta (@Guygreta1) December 6, 2020

It’s about time Barca fans start looking at their players not the manager, because you’ve sacked lots of managers recently already it can’t be the managers fault — Tomdini 🎄(8-4) (@ZiyechBaIl) December 6, 2020

Sir you're not at fault here.



Your senior players are just complacent and full of themselves!



Benching a few might team them some lessons uno, as in make them know they are not indispensable. — Ken Messi (@KMessimackenz) December 5, 2020

Lionel Messi and co concede fourth LaLiga defeat in 10 games

Messi failed to rise on to the occasion against a side promoted to the Spanish top flight this season. Interestingly, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner attempted more than 10 shots against the hosts but lacked the composure to put the ball past the net. In fact, Marca's post-match player ratings put Messi at the 12th spot, knowing the fact that manager Ronald Koeman used 15 players for the clash.

The defeat further casts doubts on Koeman's ability to lead the Camp Nou outfit back to its glorious days. This was Barcelona's fourth defeat in the competition after 10 games, as they sit ninth in the LaLiga standings. With just 14 points to their credit, the Catalan giants trail by 22 points to league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Messi transfer to PSG?

Meanwhile, Messi has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after Neymar claimed he would want to play alongside his former teammate next year. RMC pundit Daniel Riolo has confirmed interest from PSG and believes the 33-year-old will play at Parc des Princes next season.

Image courtesy: FC Barcelona Twitter