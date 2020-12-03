Neymar 'wants To Play With Messi Again', Plans To Make Things Happen Next Year

Brazilian star Neymar starred in the Man United vs PSG game, scoring twice to guide the Paris outfit to an important Champions League victory. The win in the Man United vs PSG game meant that the club is now top of Group H with one game to go. Although Neymar was praised after the Champions League game for his impressive performance on the field, it was his off-field comments about a possible Lionel Messi reunion which set the Neymar transfer rumours into a frenzy.

Neymar hints at Lionel Messi reunion next year

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Neymar was seen in a candid mood when asked about rumours hinting at a possible Messi transfer to PSG. The Brazilian attacker admitted that what he wants the most is to play with Lionel Messi again, as he expressed hope about enjoying time on the pitch once again with the Argentine star. Neymar also hilariously claimed that Lionel Messi can play in his position next season, reiterating that he will have no problem making way for him in the team.

Neymar to ESPN: “What I want most is to play with Lionel Messi again. For sure we have to play together next year!”. 🔵 #ucl pic.twitter.com/bmqficIYHw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2020

While concluding, Neymar once again said that he wants to play with Lionel Messi next year, saying that the duo has to link up next season for sure. Notably, Neymar and Lionel Messi were two parts of the famous “MSN” trio featuring the two attackers along with Luis Suarez. The trio was regarded as one of the most potent attacking trios in world football during Neymar’s time at Barcelona, with the trio scoring a massive 253 goals in 113 games together.

Lionel Messi transfer rumours have been linked the star with a Paris move

Although Manchester City are perceived to be the front runners in all Lionel Messi transfer discussions, multiple reports covering the links earlier this month hinted that PSG have made contact with the player’s father as well. With Lionel Messi in the last year of his contract at Barcelona, Mirror reported that PSG have held talks with Jorge Messi in an attempt to convince the player to sign a pre-contract with them in January. With PSG one of the few clubs who can afford Lionel Messi’s astronomical wages, ESPN Argentina hinted the 33-year-old is interested in forming a trio with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in Paris.

Lionel Messi’s move to PSG could help the club in Neymar transfer

Neymar: "I want to play with Messi again. It's what I want more than anything else, to enjoy football with him on the pitch. Surely in the following year, we'll have to do it."



Neymar's contract expires in 2022, Messi's in 2021.pic.twitter.com/6sz3XZfPG4 — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 2, 2020

The reports discussing the Lionel Messi transfer also suggested that if the Barcelona captain moves to Paris, it would help PSG keep Neymar at the club. Although the 28-year-old has expressed his intention of returning to Barcelona in the past, all Neymar transfer rumours in recent months have claimed that the Brazilian is set to stay in Paris. However, any move for Lionel Messi will impact PSG financially, and it remains to be seen how the club will manage its finances if it succeeds in securing contracts for Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar at the same time.

Image Credits: Barcelona Instagram, PSG Instagram