Inter Milan Attempted To Seal Messi Transfer For €250 MILLION In 2006: Ex-Barcelona Chief

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has stood loyal with FC Barcelona, the club which realised the potential in him before ensuring his rise at La Masia. The 33-year-old, who is enjoying the final years of his professional football career, before he brings down the curtains, has been linked with several top clubs throughout, but he continued donning the Catalan shirt. A recent revelation now suggests the mammoth amount that Inter Milan was ready to pay to sign a young Messi.

Messi to Inter Milan? Nerazzurri offered €250m for Argentine

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that Serie A giants Inter Milan were keen on signing the young Argentine back in 2006. To this end, the San Siro outfit submitted an official offer estimated at €250 million to land Messi. But Laporta, the person at helm at the Camp Nou back then, convinced Messi to continue at Barcelona.

Messi had a meteoric rise at Camp Nou as he thronged into Barcelona's first team after graduating from La Masia in 2004. He went on to score the first of many goals for the Catalan giants at the age of 17 against Albacete, being teed up beautifully by Brazilian legend Ronaldinho under manager Frank Rijkaard's reign.

Joan Laporta was at the helm at Barcelona during Messi's rise

Following his blistering display whenever given the opportunity, Messi quietly made it to the starting line up, further leading the lines in the absence of Ronaldinho. His mesmerising performances invited attraction from several top clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan.

Laporta, who was at the helm at Barcelona between 2003 and 2010, looks for a second stint with the club following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu. The elections for the Barcelona presidency have been slated for January 24 next year, with Laporta announcing his candidature in a press conference.

Laporta convinced Messi's father to continue at Barcelona

He went on to make some surprising claims around the same time, including Inter's offer for Messi. "He (Messi) always had offers, in 2006 (Massimo) Moratti gave me €250 million and (they) said no, there I saw the esteem of Messi and his family for Barcelona."

Laporta reveals Messi's father Jorge consulted him on the Messi transfer move following Inter's offer. But the then Barcelona president succeeded in convincing Jorge to ensure his son continued at the Camp Nou. "I told him that we would make a team that would accompany him to achieve the greatest successes, that would touch the glory and make history."

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram/ Inter Milan Twitter