Messi To PSG? Neymar's Comments Stir Rumours As Barcelona Contract Edges Conclusion

During his time at Camp Nou, football superstars Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi wreaked havoc against their opponents, until the Brazilian winger departed to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017. Although he has been linked with a return to Barcelona ever since his exit, Messi's recent controversy with the club could see Neymar continue at PSG. Instead, the 29-year-old has whirled up Messi transfer talks, linking him with a move to the Parc des Princes outfit.

Neymar interview: Brazilian hints at Messi to PSG talks

Neymar played a key role in his side's triumph against Manchester United in the Champions League midweek. The Brazil international bagged a brace, including a goal in the injury time, to avenge the opening game defeat against the Red Devils at Parc des Princes in the Champions League this season.

RMC pundit Daniel Riolo: "Lionel Messi will be at PSG next year. I am being very serious. Messi will be at PSG next year." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 3, 2020

Following the victory, Neymar spoke about the Messi transfer talks to ESPN. The Brazil winger was seen in a candid mood as questions on Messi to PSG rumours were put forth at him. Neymar admitted he would want to play alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner next year.

Messi and Neymar reunion on cards?

The 29-year-old also claimed he would be happy to give up his position on the left-wing if Messi was to arrive at Parc des Princes. Giving some credence to the Neymar interview, RMC pundit Daniel Riolo has confirmed interest from PSG. Riolo claims Messi will join the defending Ligue 1 champions next summer, stating that he was very serious about the claims.

Messi leaving Barcelona could soon be a reality

Messi leaving Barcelona can be a reality in the coming months. The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou outfit following extreme controversy last summer. His contract expires at the end of the current season with no extension talks between the two parties in hindsight.

Messi had been keen on a Neymar reunion as early as the previous season. The club captain had urged the then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu to rope in the Brazilian again. However, Bartomeu had rubbished off the talks claiming the club could not sign him again due to financial restraints.

