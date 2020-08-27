Barcelona Fans Storm Camp Nou Demanding Bartomeu's Resignation Amid Messi Saga

The reports of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona that has been doing the rounds over the past few days hasn't gone down well with the club fans. Instances of violent clashes in Barcelona were reported, with recent reports now claiming that the fans have begun chanting slogans demanding the resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola, best friend Sergio Aguero crucial factors luring Lionel Messi to Man City

Barcelona fans protest, storm Camp Nou

Barcelona fans are yet to come to terms with the fact that the Messi leaving Barcelona reports hold any substance. Several supporters took out protests on the roads surrounding the Camp Nou against the Messi transfer. A section of such protesting supporters stormed the Camp Nou as they chanted the slogans demanding the resignation of Bartomeu.

🎥 Group of fans enter the Camp Nou as a group. Security cannot stop them. #FCB 🚨👥



pic.twitter.com/uipR1roZXp — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) August 26, 2020

Barcelona fans believe that Bartomeu is at the heart of the conflict and his resignation could prove to be the main point of contention in convincing the Argentine forward to continue at the Camp Nou. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, reports suggested that Messi had demanded the resignation of Bartomeu otherwise he would seek an exit from the club. Following suit, Barcelona fans have now intensified their demand for the president to resign in the hope that this will enable Messi to continue for the coming seasons.

Also Read | Lionel Messi transfer: Barca captain reportedly invites Neymar to join him at Man City

Barcelona fans protest: Bartomeu resignation demands intensify

The Messi transfer saga has its roots in the conflict between the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and former sporting director Eric Abidal. Messi bashed out at Abidal for his criticism at some of the players after Barcelona's humiliating semi-final defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. Messi was also at loggerheads with then-manager Quique Setien and demanded the appointment of former teammate and Al-Sadd boss Xavi.

Barcelona's defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League might prove to be the last nail in the coffin. Although Barcelona sprung into action with the sacking of Setien and the subsequent appointment of Ronald Koeman, things seem to be headed the wrong way, with Messi convinced that his time at the Camp Nou is over.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Barcelona career timeline: The end of Messi's nearly two-decade run?

Privileges over for Messi: Ronald Koeman

One report also hints at the meeting between Messi and Koeman in which the manager informed the captain that his privileges at the club are over. The Argentine forward will have to think about the team first, added Koeman. Explaining him of his plans for Messi, Koeman informed the captain that he will be inflexible with him and the Argentine should think of benefitting the team first. This meeting, reports state, turned out to be the breaking point in the relationship between the club and the player.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to I-League? Gokulam Kerala FC tease fans after Barca legend's announcement

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram/AP