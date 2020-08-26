Lionel Messi Transfer: Barca Captain Reportedly Invites Neymar To Join Him At Man City

Premier League giants Manchester City made early inroads in the transfer market, sealing deals for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Valencia's Ferran Torres and are also linked with a move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. Despite the sizeable amount of transfer activity, Pep Guardiola is not done yet and could make a sensational Lionel Messi transfer, with the Barcelona captain having run out of patience with the Camp Nou hierarchy. While a deal for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is, in itself, a massive move, the Premier League giants could cap it off with a possible Neymar transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Also Read: Lionel Messi To Man City? Speculation Gathers Pace After Barca Legend Announces Desire To Leave

Man City transfer news: Premier League giants linked with Lionel Messi transfer

Manchester City have been ridiculed and targetted for the excessive spending since the Abu Dhabi United Group took over the club in 2008. However, according to the latest roundup of Man City transfer news, the spending has just begun with the Premier League giants heavily linked with a Lionel Messi transfer. According to Marcelo Bechler, the Barcelona captain is keen on sealing a move to the Etihad Stadium, which will see him reunite with former Blaugrana player and manager Pep Guardiola. Bechler is regarded as a highly reliable source and was the first to report the Neymar transfer to PSG and also one of the first to report news of Messi demanding an exit.

Lionel Messi is now seeking to terminate his contract with Barcelona, after deciding he wants to play for #ManCity.



[@marcelobechler via @Esp_Interativo] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 26, 2020

Also Read: Barcelona Fans Storm Camp Nou, Call For Bartomeu To Resign After Messi Announces Exit

Lionel Messi to Man City? Barcelona captain urges Neymar transfer, wants to reunite with ex-teammate

Man City have now been linked with a Neymar transfer, with reports suggesting that Lionel Messi remains keen on reuniting with his ex-teammate. The Barcelona captain is a massive admirer of the Brazilian international and along with Luis Suarez formed one of the greatest attacking trios during their spell together at Camp Nou. Neymar sealed a world record €222 million move to PSG in 2017 but has ever since been linked with a move back to Spain. According to ESPN's Jorge Nicola, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has already asked Neymar to join him at Man City, before asking for the termination of his contract at Barcelona.

Before even asking for the termination of his contract at Barcelona, Messi phoned Neymar inviting him to play for Manchester City. [@jorgenicola] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 26, 2020

Also Read: Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi's Contract Clause That Allows Him To Walk Out Of Barca For FREE: Explained

Man City transfer news: Can the Premier League giants afford both Messi and Neymar?

While Man City evaded the Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions with their appeal to CAS, it remains highly unlikely that the Premier League giants will sign both Neymar and Messi in the same window. However, Man City's attempt could be made simpler if the six-time Ballon d'Or agrees on a mutual termination of his contract, which will allow him to leave the club for free. However, Barcelona remain adamant that any suitors for a Lionel Messi transfer will have to pay his €700 million release clause, claiming that his clause to terminate the contract expired in June.

A Lionel Messi transfer in itself will shake up their entire wage structure, with the 33-year-old's wages currently totalling a reported €100m a year in wages and image rights. Neymar is also one of the highest-paid players in world football, and it is unlikely that either will take a pay cut while sealing a move to the Etihad Stadium. While Man City boast wealthy owners, it remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants can afford both players and not break any FFP norms, especially after their last brush with FFP.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Transfer News: Man United, PSG, Man City And Other Possible Destinations

(Image Courtesy: fcbarcelona.com)