Pep Guardiola, Best Friend Sergio Aguero Crucial Factors Luring Lionel Messi To Man City

On Tuesday, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi sent shockwaves through the football world after it was reported that the club captain is angling a Barcelona exit after 20 years at the Camp Nou. Top European suitors including PSG, Inter Milan, Man United and Man City have been on red alert after the news broke about a potential Lionel Messi transfer away from Barcelona. However, it seems that Premier League giants Manchester City are leading the race to sign Barcelona's all-time leading goalscorer. It is reported that Messi's former Barcelona coach, Pep Guardiola and best friend Sergio Aguero are the appealing factors for the Argentine in a potentially ground-breaking move to the Etihad.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero major factors in Messi's decision to join Man City

According to reports from ESPN, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi prefers a move to Man City over PSG, Man United and Inter Milan. One of the main reasons behind Messi's decision to move to Man City is because of head coach Pep Guardiola. Messi played under Guardiola for four seasons between 2008-12 and won the Champions League twice during the Spaniard's reign at the Camp Nou. Under Guardiola, Messi also won three LaLiga titles, three Spanish Super Cups and two Spanish Cups.

Pep Guardiola has recently held talks with Lionel Messi and would be delighted to be reunited with the player at #ManCity. The prospect of playing alongside his friend and compatriot Sergio Aguero at the Etihad is also said to appeal to Messi.



[@rubenuria] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 26, 2020

Pep Guardiola has won two Premier League titles with Man City so far, since taking charge of the club in 2016. However, the Citizens failed to defend their title during the 2019-20 campaign as Liverpool stormed to their first league title in 30 years. Man City finished the campaign with only a mere League Cup triumph despite their star-studded squad. On the other hand, Lionel Messi and Barcelona went trophyless for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

Other appealing factors for Lionel Messi to join Man City

Another major factor that is appealing for Messi to join Man City is playing alongside his best friend and national compatriot, Sergio Aguero. Messi and Aguero are reported to be 'very close' and usually spent most of their time together when on international duty. At Man City, Messi will also have the opportunity to play alongside world-class attackers including Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez. More so, Lionel Messi is reportedly eager to create more history and help Man City win the Champions League for the first time.

Despite interest from PSG and Inter, #ManCity are in pole position to sign Lionel Messi. The French club would have to sacrifice either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar to fund a move.



[@FApor_elmundo] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 26, 2020

Lionel Messi transfer news: PSG need to sell either Neymar or Mbappe to sign Messi

Along with Man City, Ligue 1 giants PSG were tipped to swoop in for a Lionel Messi transfer giving their financial backing and ability to pay his astronomical wages. However, reports claim that Thomas Tuchel's side might have to offload either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar in order to sign Messi. Neymar and Mbappe are the two highest-paid players in the French top division.

Lionel Messi has a €700 million clause in his current Barcelona contract which expires in 2021. However, there is a possibility that it could be waived off, meaning the player would be available as a free agent. Serie A giants Inter Milan and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are also keeping close tabs on the Argentine superstar.

Image Credits - AP