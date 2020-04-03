Barcelona Looking Into Incredible Neymar-Griezmann Swap Deal: Report

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona are reportedly looking to swap Antoine Griezmann for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr. The Spanish giants have been linked with Neymar, with the Brazilian almost marking his return to Barcelona last summer. However, PSG held back and stopped any possible move for the winger.

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar Griezmann swap deal on cards

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona value their striker Antoine Griezmann at £88 million. On the other hand, PSG expect Barcelona to pay £135 million for Neymar. Hence, there is a very high possibility of a swap deal involving the two players, claims the report.

Barcelona transfer news: Financial distress could lead to Neymar Griezmann swap deal

It is also reported that Barcelona and PSG understand the current financial crisis that has ensued due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both LaLiga and Ligue 1 have been suspended due to the spread of the pandemic. Therefore, it could be wise for the two clubs to work over a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Neymar.

Antoine Griezmann reportedly does not get along with Lionel Messi

Although Antoine Griezmann looks set to continue his stay at Barcelona, the club reportedly does not deem him an important member of Quique Setien’s plans. The player has had difficulty playing alongside Lionel Messi with reports suggesting that the two do not get along well on the field. Meanwhile, Neymar has frequently made his desire for a return to Spain known.

Neymar linked with a return to Barcelona

Neymar departed from the club in 2017 for a world-record transfer valued at £194 million. However, since his move to the French giants, he has been frequently linked with a return to Barcelona with reports suggesting that he is unhappy at Parc des Princes. The Brazilian superstar was reportedly on the verge of a return to Barcelona last summer. However, PSG decided to stop any further negotiations for the player.

Could Lautaro Martinez's arrival spell Antoine Griezmann's departure?

It is reported that Barcelona manager Quique Setien is interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. His arrival, therefore, could mark the end of Antoine Griezmann's stay at Camp Nou. Although Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti is pining for Martinez continuing his stay at the club for a long time, he doesn't deny the fact that Barcelona are interested in signing the 22-year-old.

