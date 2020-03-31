Lionel Messi Never Rejected Any Pay Cut Suggestions: Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed that club talisman Lionel Messi never opposed to any pay cuts, dismissing reports of any unrest in the Barcelona camp. The coronavirus outbreak in Spain has forced the suspension of the LaLiga for an indefinite period and news of a Lionel Messi pay cut was trending on social media this week. Reports also claimed that the Lionel Messi pay cut along with the rest of the Barcelona players caused unrest and discontent in the camp sparking a rebellion against the club's directors.

However, Bartomeu has denied any such claims explaining that Lionel Messi was the first to approach him over the financial aid for those affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Lionel Messi pay cut message shared by other Barcelona players

On his Instagram profile, the 32-year-old Argentine confirmed that he was willing to take a pay cut and is happy to help the club and staff members amid the coronavirus lockdown. The' Lionel Messi pay cut 'update was then shared by other members in the Barcelona first-team squad who have agreed on a 70 percent reduction in their salaries. The Barcelona players also agreed upon making further financial donations towards fighting coronavirus and ensuring all other employees are able to take home the full value of their wages.

Bartomeu on Messi: Lionel Messi pay cut never caused unrest

Although there were reports suggesting that Lionel Messi was unhappy with the senior club figures behind the scenes, the 57-year-old Bartomeu has come clean with the issue. The Barcelona captain was seemingly unhappy with the news of a pay cut and even criticised the senior members in charge of the club behind the scenes. However, Bartomeu stated that Lionel Messi was always in favour of the pay cuts.

Bartomeu on Messi: LaLiga coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus in Spain resulted in the suspension of LaLiga. Amid the crisis, Bartomeu confirmed that Messi was the first to approach him over the financial aid for employees at the club and proposed salary cuts. The Barcelona president further added that the gesture was a demonstration from the club captain, speaking volumes of his commitment towards Barcelona.

🗣 Bartomeu: "When the 70% pay cut was proposed, Messi said 'this must be done' from the outset. The proposal came from the captains and it is a gesture that demonstrates their commitment to the club." #fcblive [sport] — OWURA YESU (@jacobOwusu17) March 31, 2020

