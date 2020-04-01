Neymar To Real Madrid: Will Neymar Join Real Madrid From PSG This Summer?

With the summer transfer window approaching, rumours regarding a possible Neymar transfer have been trending on social media. However, as unreal as Neymar to Real Madrid sounds due to his previous connections with Barcelona, stranger things have happened in the past, with Luis Figo joining Real Madrid from Barcelona in 2000. Former Brazil and Real Madrid left-back Roberto Carlos has now urged Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar to join Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi: USWNT Star Alex Morgan Makes Surprising Choice

Neymar to Real Madrid: Neymar transfer news

Neymar made the move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain back in the summer of 2017 in a world-record transfer deal worth €222 million. Ever since making his move to the French capital, the transfer for Neymar to Real Madrid has been on the cards. Although the Brazilian superstar is dominating Ligue 1, he hasn't won a Champions League title since 2015 which was, incidentally, with LaLiga side Barcelona.

ALSO READ: Karim Benzema Justifies Comments Made Towards Olivier Giroud, Claims ‘It’s The Truth’

Neymar to Real Madrid should have happened a long time ago, says Roberto Carlos

Former Brazil left-back Roberto Carlos has insisted that a move for Neymar to Real Madrid should have taken place a long time ago. The 46-year-old is adamant for Neymar to join Real Madrid claiming that only the best players play for the best of clubs. Real Madrid have won the Champions League title four times in the past six seasons and the Los Blancos are reportedly keen on a Neymar transfer if the star winger returns to LaLiga.

"Do you want to win the Champions League? Come to Real Madrid." 😏 — Goal News (@GoalNews) March 27, 2020

Neymar transfer: Reasons for Neymar to join Real Madrid

As Roberto Carlos explained, only the best players play for the best clubs and as the star forward displays world-class talent, Neymar to Real Madrid could form an appropriate match. With the Neymar future at the French club still in jeopardy, there is a likelihood that a Neymar transfer could be on the cards when the summer transfer window opens. With rumours of a rather unhappy stint at the Parc des Princes, a Neymar transfer away from PSG is probable and Real Madrid would be on red alert.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp Connects With Liverpool Squad In Early Morning Yoga Session Amid UK Lockdown

Neymar to Real Madrid: Neymar age factor

All signs seemingly point towards a move for Neymar to Real Madrid, The Neymar age factor is also useful for a move to Real Madrid as the 28-year-old is probably ready to take the next big step in his career. The only issue that puts the Neymar transfer to Real Madrid in jeopardy is the fact that he played for arch-rivals Barcelona in the past. However, Neymar to Real Madrid would be ideal given the fact that he is at the pinnacle of his career and could take the LaLiga side to another level.

ALSO READ: Neymar Would Have Been At Real Madrid Ages Ago, If It Was Up To Me: Roberto Carlos