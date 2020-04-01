Virgil Van Dijk Makes BOLD Claims About Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi On Social Media

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has made bold claims about Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Twitter. The Dutch international has been under self-quarantine amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in England. Liverpool's club-record signing indulged in a Q&A session on Twitter this week amid the lockdown.

Also Read | Lionel Messi never rejected any pay cut suggestions: Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu

Virgil van Dijk Twitter: Defender announces question-answer session

Hi everyone, hope you’re all keeping safe and well! I’m going to do a Q&A tonight at 7pm on my twitter page. Just send your questions in using #AskVirgil and I’ll try and answer as many as I can 😁 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Liverpool star Virgin van Dijk took to Twitter, hoping that everybody was keeping safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. He announced that he would be hosting a Q&A session. The defender asked the fans to question him using the hashtag '#AskVirgil'.

Also Read | Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who does Real Madrid winger Lucas Vasquez prefer?

Virgil van Dijk Twitter: Lionel Messi the toughest opponent claims Liverpool defender

Who has been your toughest opponent? #AskVirgil — - (@AnfieldRd96) March 31, 2020

The most important question that caught the attention of the fans was when one fan asked Virgil van Dijk on the toughest player he has ever faced. The defender claimed that he played against some of the toughest strikers in the world. However, Barcelona star Lionel Messi was probably the toughest for him, he answered.

Also Read | Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona board by debunking pay cut denial reports

Virgil van Dijk Twitter: Dutchman gets goosebumps on hearing UCL anthem

How do you feel when you hear the #UCL anthem? #AskVirgil — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 31, 2020

UEFA Champions League’s official Twitter handle asked Virgil van Dijk how he feels when he hears the UCL anthem. Van Dijk asserted that it is always a special feeling to hear the anthem and he gets goosebumps every time. Van Dijk was also asked on the player he found it the toughest to mark. The defender claimed that he found it most difficult to mark Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Virgil van Dijk Twitter: Liverpool player comments on winning UEFA accolade

#AskVirgil what was it like to be first defender to win UEFA Men's Player of the year award pic.twitter.com/ySOX5mjuJo — 👽 (@rocck93) March 31, 2020

Virgil van Dijk was the first defender to win the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award last year. A fan quizzed him on the same. He claimed that it was a surreal and a proud moment for him. The Dutch international also asserted that he would never forget that moment.

Also Read | Lionel Messi miles ahead of Diego Maradona, claims former Real Madrid star