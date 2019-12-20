Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde Goes Seven Clasico Undefeated Alongside Guardiola

Real Madrid played against Barcelona in a controversial match at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019. The match ended in a draw with both sides maintaining a clean sheet throughout the game. The draw marked a new record for Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

🏟 #ElClásico attendance: 9️⃣3️⃣,4️⃣2️⃣6️⃣❗️



Thanks, culers, for coming out to Camp Nou to support the team! pic.twitter.com/s0wZTWnD0p — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2019

Ernesto Valverde equals Pep Guardiola's El Clasico record

Ernesto Valverde has managed to equal former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola’s unbeaten record in El Clasico. With four wins and three draws in their last seven games against Real Madrid, Barcelona have managed to maintain an unbeaten streak of seven matches. The last time Barcelona went undefeated for seven games was between 2011 and 2012 under Guardiola.

Barcelona last lost against Real Madrid in Super Copa de Espana

Ernesto Valverde took charge at Camp Nou from his predecessor Luis Enrique in 2017. Valverde’s first official game was against Real Madrid in the Super Copa de Espana at Camp Nou. Real Madrid bettered Barcelona in both the legs with a 5-1 aggregate.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has criticised VAR decisions during the game

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has raised doubts over the accessibility of VAR after the game. Ramos questioned the decisions of the officials on denying two appeals for penalties, which were also not re-checked by VAR. Ramos mentioned about the two incidents against his fellow centre back Raphael Varane.

The match was marred by protests

Thousands of Catalonian independence protesters gathered outside the stadium. They started raising slogans demanding independence for Catalonia. They started making temporary barricades that were later cleared by the Spanish police. Many protesters wearing masks were charged for setting dustbins on fire. It is believed that 12 people were injured in the clashes between protesters and Spanish police. Nine had been arrested.

Barcelona are still top of LaLiga

The draw means that Barcelona are still top of LaLiga with 36 points, while Real Madrid are second with equal points. Real Madrid will next play against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 22, 2019 (December 23 IST). While Barcelona will face Alaves on Saturday, December 21.

