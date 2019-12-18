El Clasico: Barcelona And Real Madrid Combined XI Ahead Of LaLiga's Top Clash

Real Madrid will play against Barcelona on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (Thursday, December 19 according to IST) at the Camp Nou. The match was to be originally played on October 26, 2019, but eventually got postponed due to protests by Catalonian independence groups. Let us look at the combined XI of the two teams ahead of the much-anticipated fixture.
Captain: Sergio Ramos
Vice-captain: Lionel Messi
The Real Madrid goalkeeper has played 18 games across all competitions this season. He has been phenomenal with his saves, conceding just 16 goals while keeping 8 clean sheets. His Barcelona counterpart Marc-Andre ter Stegen has conceded 23 goals in 21 games with 6 clean sheets.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos would be the obvious choice to lead the line. He has also scored 5 goals in the season so far, giving an edge to the team to score when needed.
Gerard Pique is the perfect player to partner alongside Sergio Ramos in the defence line. He is known for his leadership on the field, while also capable of scoring for his side occasionally.
With Real Madrid defender Marcelo injured, Jordi Alba is the natural choice for the left-back position. The pacey wing-back is not only known for his defensive abilities, but also for his elegance while moving forward.
Daniel Carvajal is the suitable player to start at the right-back position. The defender has been key to Real Madrid’s defence while also contributing in the attack with 1 goal and 5 assists this season.
The defensive midfielder has been the key to Barcelona’s stability in the midfield. He has also scored once while assisting on two occasions.
The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has played lesser minutes as compared to previous seasons but is a sure starter for Zinedine Zidane.
The German midfielder has been one of the best players for Real Madrid this season, being among the best five in Europe in terms of passing accuracy. He also possesses the ability to score long-range goals along with free-kicks.
The Uruguayan striker is in great form this season. He has scored 12 goals for the Blaugrana along with 6 assists in 19 games across all competitions.
The striker has been in surreal form, stepping up for his side in bigger moments. He is the joint top scorer in LaLiga with 12 goals along with Lionel Messi.
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner would be looking to add to his El Clasico tally on December 18, 2019. The El Clasico top scorer is also first in the LaLiga goal tally this season with 12 goals.
