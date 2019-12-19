El Clasico: Sergio Ramos Slams VAR After Real Madrid Were Denied Penalties Vs Barcelona

Real Madrid played against Barcelona in the most anticipated El Clasico in recent years. The match played at Camp Nou ended in a draw, with both sides unable to score past each other. However, the match has cast further doubts on the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the sport.

El Clasico: Sergio Ramos has questioned the use of VAR

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has raised doubts over the accessibility of VAR after the game. Ramos questioned the decisions of the referee on denying two appeals for penalties, which was also not re-checked by VAR. Sergio Ramos spoke about two incidents against his fellow centre back Raphael Varane. In the first incident, Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet pulled down Varane in the penalty area, but the referee did not pay heed to Real Madrid’s appeal for a penalty. In the second incident, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic was seen pulling Varane’s shirt during a corner kick. Sergio Ramos spoke to Movistar after the game and claimed that the team saw both the challenges against Varane during the first-half break and they looked pretty clear. They were both clear penalties but they could not change anything once the game was over.

El Clasico: Sergio Ramos has made the most El Clasico appearances

1 - @realmadriden player Sergio Ramos will become the player with the most appearances in #ElClasico history (43), surpassing Manolo Sanchís, Francisco Gento, Xavi Hernández and Lionel Messi (42 for each one). Captain pic.twitter.com/3m6pHenIOB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 18, 2019

Sergio Ramos registered another record to his name when he played against Barcelona. He became the player with the most El Clasico appearances, amounting to 43 appearances. Sergio Ramos was asked on the match result, to which the captain replied that they could not be happy when they did not win, but winning a point at Camp Nou was always positive. They controlled the game well and had more chances than Barcelona.

El Clasico highlights: Barcelona are top of LaLiga

The draw means that Barcelona is still top of LaLiga with 36 points, while Real Madrid is second with equal points. Real Madrid will next play against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 22, 2019 (December 23 IST). While Barcelona will face Alaves on Saturday, December 21.

