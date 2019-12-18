El Clasico: Ernesto Valverde Confident Of A Peaceful Match Ahead Of Security Threats

Barcelona will host Real Madrid on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST) at Camp Nou. The match has been marred by controversy due to the ongoing Catalan protests. However, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde reportedly feels that the match will not be affected by the political scenario of the region.

El Clasico protest: Ernesto Valverde feels that El Clasico could be played without any problem

Ernesto Valverde is convinced that the match could have been played on October 26, 2019. El Clasico was earlier scheduled to be played on October 26. However, fearing violence from Catalonian protesters, RFEF and LaLiga agreed to postpone the match.

However, Valverde feels that the match could be played without any problem. He accepted that there were small security changes which the club had to make. Valverde was also asked if he feared any untoward incident during the Clasico. He responded negatively and said that he did not fear anything.

El Clasico protest: Protesters have threatened to interrupt during El Clasico

Protesters have openly threatened to interrupt the fixture. Hence, the security of the players is of utmost priority. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have decided to house both the teams in the same hotel. However, the rivals are not expected to come across in the common areas of the Sofia Hotel. They will leave for the stadium at the same time in two separate buses.

Barcelona are leading in LaLiga

Barcelona are leading in the LaLiga points table with 35 points. Real Madrid have the same number of points and they are placed second in the table. Barcelona drew against Real Sociedad in their recent clash with both sides scoring two past each other. Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez scored for Blaugrana to salvage a point for their side. Real Madrid, on the other hand, drew against Valencia with strikes from Carlos Soler and Karim Benzema for their respective teams.

