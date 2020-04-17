Barcelona Midfielder Sergio Busquets Casts Doubt Over LaLiga Resumption This Season

Although Barcelona are currently at the top of the LaLiga table, midfielder Sergio Busquets does not believe that the Spanish top-flight will resume anytime soon. Following the coronavirus in Spain situation, the LaLiga suspended news broke which halted all football in the country. However, Barcelona star Sergio Busquets believes that the possibility of a LaLiga return looks bleak amid the coronavirus outbreak that has wreaked havoc in Spain.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi To Stay Put At Barcelona Despite Board's Ongoing Civil War: Quique Setien

LaLiga suspended: Barcelona at the top of LaLiga table

Quique Setien's Barcelona climbed to the summit of the Spanish league table just before the LaLiga suspended news broke earlier in March. Fierce rivals Real Madrid lost their last league encounter against Real Betis before the LaLiga suspended football in the Spanish top division. Real Madrid's loss against Real Betis opened up a two-point lead at the top of the table for Barcelona with 11 games remaining until the end of the campaign. LaLiga president Javier Tebas suggested the possibility of a LaLiga return next month but Sergio Busquets remains convinced the 2019-20 season might not be concluded.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba Agreed To Join Real Madrid Before Man United Came Calling In 2016

LaLiga suspended: Sergio Busquets on LaLiga return

LaLiga was suspended indefinitely after Spain confirmed among the highest number of cases of coronavirus in Europe. Sergio Busquets spoke to Onda Cero and stated that because the coronavirus outbreak is at its peak, he is hoping for some good news to follow. The Barcelona midfielder also cast doubt on a LaLiga return anytime soon because he feels that it would be difficult to bring players together and travel might be troublesome. Sergio Busquets also revealed that the uncertainty of the situation is worrying before detailing how he maintains his fitness levels at home.

Mesfushori i Barcelonës, Sergio Busquets nuk mendon se sezoni 2019-20 i La Liga mund të rifillojë dhe thotë se do të jetë shumë e vështirë të përmbyllet fushata😛 pic.twitter.com/NdDmqgf7gz — Epoka E Futbollit (@EpokaF) April 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Brutally Tackles Son During Quarantine: Watch

Coronavirus in Spain: Barcelona to be handed LaLiga title?

Barcelona are currently at the summit of LaLiga after 27 games played but there is only a two-point gap between the Catalonians and second-placed Real Madrid. Over in England, there could be some precedent for handing Barcelona the LaLiga title after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin revealed that he does not see a scenario where Liverpool aren't handed the Premier League title, although Jurgen Klopp's Reds hold a staggering 25-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City in the English top division. According to Worldometer, the coronavirus situation in Spain has recorded 184,948 cases with 19,315 fatalities so far.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich Star Suele Wary Of Bundesliga Returning Too Soon