Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Brutally Tackles Son During Quarantine: Watch

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been under self-quarantine amid the spread of coronavirus in the UK. During these days, the former Reds captain has been spending some quality time with his kids as was seen recently when he posted a video alongside his little son in what appears to be his lawn.

Steven Gerrard son: Father-son duo attempt tackles

Steven Gerrard posted two videos on Instagram recently, in which he is seen playing alongside his son. In the two videos, Steven Gerrard son attempts to kick the ball before the former Liverpool man attempts a mild tackle, and the duo then falls on the field, erupting in laughter. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Can’t beat a 50/50.”

Steven Gerrard son: Legends react to the video

The Steven Gerrard son video invited some great reactions from footballing legends as well. Former Liverpool and Tottenham star Robbie Keane commented, “A few people been on the end of a few of them, pal.” Former Spanish international Luis Garcia said, “He can win a 50/50 with me already.” Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva claimed that Gerrard’s son was all set to mark his debut in the Premier League. The likes of Dejan Lovren and Wayne Rooney laughed it out in the comments section.

Steven Gerrard son: Steven Gerrard Rangers coach stint

Steven Gerrard is currently the manager of Scottish Premier League club Rangers. The former Liverpool star was earlier in charge of the Reds' youth academy, before accepting the Steven Gerrard Rangers coach role in 2018. Steven Gerrard Rangers coach stats are decent, with his side placed second on the Scottish Premier League points table, albeit 13 points adrift of leaders Celtic.

Steven Gerrard manager stats

Here are the details of the Steven Gerrard manager stats. The former Liverpool man has managed 114 games with Rangers. His team also managed to make it to the Round of 32 in the Europa League. In December last year, the manager was offered a contract extension until 2024 after a string of satisfactory performances under him.

