Barcelona Youngster Ansu Fati Becomes Youngest Player To Score For Spain At The Age Of 17

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati broke through into the first team last season and has often paired alongside Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. Following a string of impressive performances whenever given an opportunity at Barcelona, the 17-year-old received the national team call up under Luis Enrique. Indeed, Ansu Fati did not disappoint the manager, after he netted a goal in the UEFA Nations League in his first start for Spain.

Also Read | Football sensation Lionel Messi to continue representing FC Barcelona: Reports

Ansu Fati becomes the youngest player to score for Spain

Luis Enrique entrusted Ansu Fati with the task on the left-wing in his first official start with the national team. The Barcelona youngster began the game on a high as he won a penalty within 100 seconds of the game. Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos duly converted from the spot to bag an early lead against Ukraine.

🌟 H I S T O R Y M A K E R 🌟

With 1️⃣7️⃣ years and 3️⃣ 1️⃣1️⃣ days, @ANSUFATI becomes the youngest player ever to score for @SeFutbol. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3t3aQzdahP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 6, 2020

Ansu Fati went on to make history, courtesy of his curling strike in the 32nd minute to make it 3-0. Sergio Ramos had already scored the second goal of the night in the 29th minute. Ansu Fati's goal meant that he now holds the record of being the youngest-ever to score for Spain, achieving the milestone at an age of 17 years and 311 days.

Also Read | Barcelona president Bartomeu accused of corruption by police amidst Messi transfer saga

Ansu Fati's impressive form with Barcelona

The Barcelona youngster came close to doubling his tally from a fine header. But his shot was well blocked by Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov. Ansu Fati had made his international debut in Spain's 1-1 draw against Germany earlier last week. Having made his senior team debut with Barcelona last season, the striker has displayed promising signs as he aims to become the next fan-favourite at Camp Nou. He netted seven goals in 24 LaLiga appearances last term, while also bagging his maiden Champions League goal against Serie A giants Inter Milan in the group stage.

Also Read | Messi to City in 2021? Barcelona icon to stay at Camp Nou for another year after talks

Sergio Ramos becomes highest-scoring international defender

Besides Ansu Fati, Spain captain Sergio Ramos also registered some impeccable records with the national team. With his opener against Ukraine, Ramos equalled former Argentina defender Daniel Passarella, with 22 international goals. The 2010 World Cup winner went on to overtake the Argentine legend with his second of the night. Interestingly, he is now tied with Spain and Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano, who netted 23 goals during his time with Spain.

Also Read | Portugal vs Croatia prediction, live stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League live

Image courtesy: Barcelona official Twitter handle