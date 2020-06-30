Cristiano Ronaldo Mimicks Juan Cuadrado's Hairstyle, Invites Fans' Reaction

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to Twitter to reveal his new experiment with his hairstyle that closely resembles one of his teammates, Juan Cuadrado. The Portuguese icon has been quite cheeky while dealing with his hair, trying out vivid hairstyles this season, including braided hair along with a top knot.

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle: Juve superstar mimicks Juan Cuadrado's hairstyle

What do you think about my look like my brother Panita ?! 🤔🤪 pic.twitter.com/OUpYQApFfT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 29, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to post a picture of his new look in what appears to be a post-training click. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner clicked a selfie with teammate Juan Cuadrado. Ronaldo donned a new hairstyle, characterised with long, curly hair, similar to that of Juan Cuadrado. His tweet was accompanied by a caption that read, "What do you think about my look like my brother Panita ?!"

Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle

G•O•A•T! Trendsetter!! Baller!!! Everything from you is a Goal 🔥 — Zoba (@utdzky) June 29, 2020

What hairstyle is this? Weird 😂 — HIT BOY🦍❁ (@SoundsOfCartel_) June 29, 2020

Y’all are so handsome ❤️❤️❤️ — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) June 29, 2020

😂😂😂😂 Love you both ❤️ — Cristiano Ronaldo News (@CRonaldoNews) June 29, 2020

Looks great tbh.. Not gonna lie.. 😂😂 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 29, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle: Juventus ace relaxing in luxurious yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spending time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as well as several of his friends on a luxurious yacht on the east coast of Italy. The Juventus superstar has been travelling to and fro between training and the yacht, while Rodriguez has been on the yacht since last Thursday. The Juve star was pictured sunbathing and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.

Reports state that Cristiano Ronaldo hired a yacht named Mangiomar. The 62-feet luxury yacht's rent is estimated at a whopping €33,000 ($37,000) per week. The Azimut 66 Fly yacht houses four en suite bedrooms, while also boasting the capacity to host nine people. The yacht has two sundecks along with a personalised crew to serve the guests better.

Cristiano Ronaldo batters Lecce

Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in Juventus' victory against Lecce in Serie A. Maurizio Sarri's men scored four past their opponents to waive off a challenge in Serie A after their defeat against Napoli in the Coppa Italia final. Ronaldo won and scored a penalty in the game, while also assisting Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. Defender Matthijs de Ligt also scored a header to make it four for the Old Lady on the night.

Juventus fixtures: League leaders to play Genoa

Juventus lead the Serie A charts with 69 points in 28 games. Second-placed Lazio have bagged 65 points in all, while Inter Milan occupy third place with 61 points. The next game in the Juventus fixtures list will see them play 17th placed Genoa away from home on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter