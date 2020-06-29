Barcelona Stars Involved In Training Ground Bust-up With Manager After Draw Vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona manager Quique Setien could be packing his bags by the end of the season despite just six months into the job, after falling out with many of the stars at the club due to his unconventional tactics. The former Real Betis manager succeeded Ernesto Valverde in January and has seen Barcelona slip up in the LaLiga table, handing a two-point advantage to arch-rivals Real Madrid. According to reports, Quique Setien and a number of players were involved in a bust-up during Barcelona training, with many stars disagreeing with the manager's tactical decisions in the game against Celta Vigo.

Quique Setien sacked? Players turn against Spaniard during Barcelona training

According to MARCA, Quique Setien and Barcelona stars were involved in a bust-up after their disappointing 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo. Barcelona led twice in the game through Luis Suarez, only for them to be pegged back by a resilient relegation-threatened Celta, handing a two-point advantage to Real Madrid in the race for the LaLiga title. Setien's tactical decisions were under the scanner at Balaidos, with the 61-year-old opting to bring on Antoine Griezmann for two-goal hero Luis Suarez, before swapping Riqui Puig for Juventus bound Arthur Melo.

At the end of the game, there was reportedly a tense discussion in Barcelona's dressing room between the players and Setien. The newspaper reports that the discussion represented a clear lack of harmony between the players and coaching staff. Many stars believe that if the Barcelona training methods continue, they will not win trophies under the 61-year-old, which ultimately will see Quique Setien sacked by the club.

Quique Setien sacked? Luis Suarez criticises coaching staff after Celta Vigo draw

Barcelona players were far from happy with the result and, according to reports, Suarez was quick to point the finger at the coaches after the Catalans once again dropped points away from home. Barcelona's poor away form has seen them pick up just two wins from their last six games on the road. One of the key reasons why Setien's predecessor Ernesto Valverde was sacked was due to the club's woeful away record, which saw them bottle three-goal leads in the Champions League. MARCA reports that this is not the first instance of a Barcelona training ground bust-up, and Luis Suarez's post-match comments are unlikely to help Setien's cause as he looks to turn things around for Lionel Messi and co, although Real Madrid now have the upper hand in the LaLiga title race.

