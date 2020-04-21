Barcelona Offer Naming Rights For Camp Nou To Raise Funds In Fight Against COVID-19

LaLiga giants Barcelona are looking to sell the Barcelona stadium naming rights for one year in order to raise money to fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, Barcelona's board announced that they will donate their entire fees by selling the title rights in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Barcelona's stadium, Camp Nou, is the biggest stadium in Europe in terms of capacity with the ability to host over 99,000 fans. Barcelona's Camp Nou has not had a sponsor since the time of its inauguration in 1957.

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Billed As 'Interesting Hypothesis' For Spread Of COVID-19

COVID-19: Barcelona stadium naming rights to be sold for charity

In a statement released this week, Barcelona's vice president, Jordi Cardoner stated “We want to send a universal message: For the first time someone will have the opportunity to put their name on Camp Nou and the revenues will go to all of humanity, not just Barca. The initiative arose in an emergency situation. We think that we have to have a very quick response, putting our crown jewel at the service (of the fight).”

Also Read | English FA Criticised For Killing 60 Geese For Defecating On Football Pitches In 2018-2019

Camp Nou naming rights

Barcelona have planned to wait to sell the title rights of the stadium in the 2023-24 season. Barcelona were expecting a sum of around €300 million ($326 million) for a deal of 25 years. The money was reportedly earmarked for renovating the stadium and other facilities. Barcelona Vice President Jordi Cardoner also tested positive for COVID-19. However, he has since recovered from the disease. Cardoner informed the press that Barcelona's board conceived of this new charity sale independent of the long-term deal of 25 years

Also Read | Ronaldinho Made A Special Request While Under House Arrest; Here's What He Asked For

Camp Nou naming rights: Barcelona's official statement

FC Barcelona grants Camp Nou naming rights to the Barça Foundation (@FundacioFCB) to raise money for the fight against #COVID19 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Wolves Striker Raul Jimenez Good Enough To Play For Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan