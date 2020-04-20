Wolves Striker Raul Jimenez Good Enough To Play For Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan has heaped high praises on Wolves star Raul Jimenez as he believes the Mexican has enough potential to play for Man City. Ilkay Gundogan, while speaking to ESPN, stated that Raul Jimenez is a 'world-class' player, following his top form in the past couple of seasons. As Sergio Aguero appears to be approaching the wrong side of 30, Man City will reportedly look for his potential replacement and Gundogan believes Raul Jimenez could be the right fit. Ilkay Gundogan told ESPN, "For a striker, he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us."

Raul Jimenez transfer: Man City midfielder believes Jimenez could fit criteria for Aguero replacement

Ilkay Gundagon said that there is an uncanny resemblance between Raul Jimenez and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. "Maybe [he's] not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski because I've played with him. In terms of style, I think there is still a lot of potentials. It's so difficult to predict but I think [Jimenez] would get a chance in every single top-six team and there's a good possibility he could do well."

Raul Jimenez for Wolves this season

Raul Jimenez has become a fan favourite in his two-year-spell at Wolves. The 28-year-old striker joined the club in 2018 from Benfica on loan. However, Wolves made a deal with Benfica to permanently sign Raul Jimenez in 2019. Raul Jimenez has been a crucial part of Nuno Espirito Santo's lethal Wolves side. The striker has already scored 22 goals and has provided 10 assists in all competitions this season.

Raul Jimenez transfer: Man City or Man United?

Gundogan's comments have raised a few eyebrows considering that Man City have Gabriel Jesus in their ranks. However, Pep Guardiola could consider signing Raul Jimenez to add depth to his squad. Raul Jimenez could cost Man City around £40 million this summer. Cross-city rivals Manchester United are also interested in a Raul Jimenez transfer, according to reports.

