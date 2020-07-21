Barcelona React To Ballon D'Or Cancellation, Claim Everyone Knows Lionel Messi Is The Best

Earlier this week, France Football Magazine, who award the Ballon d'Or revealed that the prestigious award will not be handed out this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ballon d'Or ceremony has been held every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has won it a record six times during his career, with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo with five in second place.

The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020.



Our official statement > https://t.co/4HjwEZ81uq #ballondor pic.twitter.com/MFRem2SEoQ — France Football (@francefootball) July 20, 2020

Ballon d'Or cancelled: Barcelona win Twitter with a cheeky response to Ballon d'Or cancellation

The official Barcelona Twitter account was on song on Monday and was quick to respond when France Football officially announced that the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony was cancelled for the season. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi had a stellar season with the Blaugrana on an individual front, and while the LaLiga title eluded him, like always, Messi was in the mix to bag the prize. Barcelona's Twitter account posted a picture of Messi posing with his six Ballon d'Or awards and said that they understand France Football's predicament. The tweet further said that despite the cancellation, everyone already knows who the best is in the world, referring to the Argentine icon.

Barcelona's Ballon d'Or response comes after it hit back at a social media troll after he intended to slate Lionel Messi. Barcelona took to Twitter to congratulate the club captain on his stellar campaign, having led the goals and assists charts in LaLiga this season. However, one social media user hinted that it was Lionel Messi's worst season at the club, and was quickly shut down by Barcelona with an epic response, much to the delight of their fans.

We understand.



Besides, everyone knows who the best is.https://t.co/u8f3i307NN pic.twitter.com/mqWt1hvspg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2020

Ballon d'Or cancelled: Lewandowski, Ronaldo miss out on potential Ballon d'Or

While Lionel Messi was at his very best in LaLiga this season, Barcelona's failure to retain the LaLiga title meant that the Argentine international was not amongst the favourites to add to his tally. Messi's long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo reached a landmark 30 goals in Serie A and is still in contention to lead the Old Lady to a Serie A-Champions League double. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski breached the 50-goal landmark for the first time this season, and is the top scorer in both Bundesliga and Champions League this season, and could see his side win an impressive treble. Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr were also in contention with the Ligue 1 giants having lifted the domestic treble and are still in contention for an elusive Champions League win. Besides Ronaldo, the other three have never won the Ballon d'Or.

(Image Courtesy: FC Barcelona Twitter)