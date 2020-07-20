Barcelona Hit Back At Social Media Troll's Attempt To Slate Club Captain Lionel Messi

Among the rumours suggesting a potential Lionel Messi Barcelona exit, the LaLiga giants have presented a show of support for their captain, shutting down an online troll. The Blaugrana legend has been at his very best this campaign, but a lack of support from his teammates and questionable tactics by managers Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien has seen Real Madrid lift the LaLiga title. Lionel Messi's performances did earn him the coveted Pichichi for a record-breaking seventh time in his career.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Ends LaLiga Season With 11 Goals, Most By Any Defender In The 21st Century

Messi Pichichi: Barcelona Twitter accountslams fan after Lionel Messi troll

You know that's an oxymoron. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2020

"Barcelona captain Lionel Messi breaks LaLiga record for most Pichichi awards won in the league" read the headlines this week. Messi equalled Athletic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra's record of six awards last season. The Argentine icon faced stiff competition from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema but prevailed, in the end, having amassed 25 goals despite missing the early stages of the campaign due to injury. Barcelona took to Twitter to congratulate the club captain or his stellar campaign. However, like many social media trolls, a netizen came uninvited and claimed that this was the Barcelona legend's worst season at the club. However, Barcelona Twiter defended the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, much to the delight of their fans.

Also Read: Andres Iniesta On Ronaldinho’s Mind Games That Inspired Barca's El Clasico Win In 2005

Lionel Messi Pichichi: Lionel Messi Barcelona exit on the cards?

The current boardroom feud and the subsequent failure to produce results on the pitch could result in a potential Lionel Messi Barcelona exit according to former president Joan Laporta. Laporta slammed incumbent president Josep Maria Bartomeu for the team's failure to win the LaLiga title and claimed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to decide his future at the club. Lionel Messi might be entering the latter stages of his storied career, but that has hardly slowed him down, with the 33-year-old leading both goals and assists charts in LaLiga this season.

He didn't just lead La Liga in goals for the 7th time in his career.



He also led La Liga with 21 assists this season, (yet) another record.



Simply. #Messi. pic.twitter.com/FqWFVbnFwS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2020

Also Read: Messi Makes History Again, Bags Record 7th Pichichi In LaLiga After Brace Vs Alaves

The Argentine international has made 43 goal contributions in the league this season in just 32 games, showcasing Barcelona's dependency on him. Laporta said that he wants Messi to stay at least till 2021, but fears that a bad move by the board could result in an irreversible decision. Joan Laporta served as Barcelona's president between the years 2003 to 2010 and blamed Bartomeu for club legend Xavi's resistance to joining Barcelona as their new head coach.

Also Read: Barcelona set To Sack Quique Setien, Academy Director Patrick Kluivert Seen As Replacement

(Image Courtesy: FC Barcelona Twitter)