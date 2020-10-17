Bruno Fernandes Linked With Move To Real Madrid Or Barcelona Months After Joining United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has arguably been the club’s best player since arriving from Sporting CP in January. The midfielder played an instrumental role in Man United’s late-season push for a Champions League spot last season and has notched up 14 goals and 10 assists in just 26 appearances for the club. But the Portuguese playmaker could be on his way out of the club just eight months after coming to England if the Bruno Fernandes transfer rumours are to be believed.

#RealMadrid and #Barcelona are both ready to battle for the signature of Bruno Fernandes [Mail] #UR #MUFC — United Reveal (@UnitedReveal) October 16, 2020

Bruno Fernandes to leave Man United?

While earlier reports suggested that the playmaker is happy at Old Trafford, the midfielder was reportedly disgruntled after being subbed off at half-time during Man United’s 6-1 home loss to Tottenham. Media reports mentioned that Bruno Fernandes was quite vocal and critical of his teammates at half-time as well. Bruno Fernandes opened up on the controversy during the international break, admitting that he was unhappy after being taken off at half-time.

Speaking to SportTV after Portugal's UEFA Nations League victory over Sweden, Fernandes refuted any suggestions of disharmony within the group. The midfielder suggested that lies were being spread to destabilise the group, as he said that he's thankful to Solskjaer for showing faith in him by bringing him to England.

Solskjær: "Bruno spoke well the other day. We are united and have to stay together, we can’t listen to everyone outside, [we have to] get on with it." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) October 16, 2020

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed a similar sentiment this week. While speaking to the press ahead of the Man United vs Newcastle game, Solskjaer once again claimed that there is no problem between him and Fernandes. However, the coach refused to provide a reason behind the midfielder's withdrawal at half-time, conceding that there are multiple reasons behind a substitution.

A source close to Bruno Fernandes says rumours of a disagreement with Solskjær after the Tottenham defeat are "absolutely not true, absolutely false". There is no problem between Bruno and Ole. Do not consider any negative rumours #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 14, 2020

Bruno Fernandes transfer round-up

The news of a reported bust-up between Solskjaer and the midfielder has sent the Bruno Fernandes transfer rumour mill running. According to The Sun, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are tracking the player, with the Spanish giants interested in signing the Portuguese playmaker. Media reports covering the Bruno Fernandes transfer rumours also suggested that the player may be looking for a new challenge after seeing his current club struggle on the field.

Bruno Fernandes is not the only player that has been linked with Real Madrid in recent times though. Man United midfielder Paul Pogba was also seen speaking during the international break about how he still harbours a dream to play for Real Madrid.

