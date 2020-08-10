Barcelona Planning To Offer Man City Player Plus Cash Deal For Bernardo Silva: Report

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City's Bernardo Silva this summer as they look to add to their ranks. According to reports, the Catalans are gearing up to put their first bid on the table for the 26-year-old Portuguese star. Despite being crowned Manchester City's Player of the Season last year, Bernardo Silva only featured 23 times in the Premier League this season as Pep Guardiola's side were deposed by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool juggernaut.

Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana looking at Bernardo Silva transfer

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are offering Bernardo Silva a crucial role in their squad in order to convince him to join them next season. Barcelona will reportedly hand the Cityzens a player-plus-cash deal which will likely include full-back Nelson Semedo going the other way. The player-plus-cash deal is being seen as a way to balance the books and bring in a quality player while also getting rid of Semedo, who has failed to lock down a permanent spot in the starting line-up at the Camp Nou.

Bernardo Silva transfer rumours gather pace as Barcelona eye Portugal international

Football transfer news: Rise of Foden could lead to Bernardo Silva's exit

Barcelona are expected to convince Manchester City to go with a swap deal similar to Pjanic-Arthur deal. Bernardo Silva is valued around £72 million in the transfer market and Barcelona will find it difficult to match the asking price for the player. Bernardo Silva appeared in a handful of Man City games since the Premier League restart. In a recent interview, Pep Guardiola tried to reason with Silva's lack of playing time this season. "This season, maybe it was my fault or maybe Phil (Foden) was more involved and Riyad (Mahrez) maintained his level and the other players played good too," said the Manchester City boss.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2013 in a deal worth £43.5 million with add-ons. Silva has made a total of 105 appearances for the Cityzens having scored 19 goals and providing 20 assists. Manchester City have booked their place in the quarter-finals of Champions League after winning 4-2 on aggregate against Real Madrid. Manchester City will face Lyon in the next round of the Champions League. As for Barcelona, they are pitted against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the European competition after beating Napoli in the Round of 16 clash.

(Image Credits: Bernardo Silva/Instagram)