Transfer News LIVE: Ronaldo's Agent In Contact With PSG With Star Unhappy After UCL Exit

Juventus' exit from Champions League last week has seemingly led to a host of changes at the club. The Old Lady parted ways with Maurizio Sarri, appointing club legend Andrea Pirlo as the manager merely nine days after his appointment as head coach of the U23s. Now, there are rumours claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is also likely to head out the exit door. As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will be meeting with PSG officials to discuss a potential deal for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, is reportedly upset with Juventus' lack of motivation to perform in Europe since the past two seasons.

Football transfer news: Ronaldo to PSG rumours intensify after UCL exit

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent is in regular contact with PSG sporting director Leonardo over talks about his client's future. PSG are reportedly determined to strengthen their star-studded squad by including Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. The French giants are dreaming of a Mbappe-Ronaldo-Neymar trio to challenge in Europe. Juventus are expected to pull out all stops in order to keep Ronaldo in Turin. The former Real Madrid star still has two years left on his contract with Juve.

Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo to PSG gossip takes centre-stage

France Football: Cristiano hates Juve is not up to par. He was dreaming of Paris, to play with Neymar & Mbappe who he adores. If Nasser al-Khelaïfi was in the same room then, all he had to do was hand Ronaldo one piece of paper & he'd be a PSG player but Covid changed everything. — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) August 4, 2020

Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo 'unhappy' with Juventus

Juventus tasted defeat in the finals of Suppercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia in the 2019-20 season. To add to that, Lyon inflicted an upset over the Italian champions in their Round of 16 clash. Cristiano Ronaldo penned down a note on Instagram after Juventus' exit from the Champions League to express his feelings after the abject defeat. The former Manchester United star wrote: "The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever."

(Image Courtesy: Ronaldo/Instagram)