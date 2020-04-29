Who Has Lionel Messi Dated? Lionel Messi Dating History, Marriage With Antonela Roccuzzo

One-club players are difficult to find in modern-day football, yet Barcelona mainstay Lionel Messi has defied conventional custom to stick with LaLiga giants, Barcelona. Despite considerable attention from the rest of the European heavyweights, the Argentine skipper stuck with his childhood club Barcelona throughout his glorious career. Players like Ronaldinho, Deco, Xavi, Iniesta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Samuel Eto'o, Alexis Sanchez and Neymar have come and gone, with Lionel Messi being the only constant at the Nou Camp. Lionel Messi was reportedly offered Spanish citizenship to represent them at the international level when he was a teenager. However, Lionel Messi turned down the offer and kept his Argentine nationality.

Mirroring his footballing career, Lionel Messi has also stuck with one partner over the years. Lionel Messi married his long-term girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo in 2017 and the couple is proud parents to three boys. However, Lionel Messi was rumoured to have a couple of girlfriends before he cemented his relationship with Antonella Roccuzzo. Here's a look at the list of Lionel Messi girlfriends.

Lionel Messi dating history

Who has Lionel Messi dated? Macarena Lemos (2006)

There were many rumours that a young Lionel Messi dated Argentine model Macarena Lemos during the initial stage of his career. Lionel Messi and Macarena Lemos grew up in the same town of Rosario, Argentina. As reported by Argentina English, Lionel Messi went on several dates with Macarena Lemos for a couple of years.

Who has Lionel Messi dated? Antonella Roccuzzo (2007)

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo's story is nothing short a fairy tale. They also grew up in the same town in Argentina. Lionel Messi wife first met the to-be Barcelona star in 1996. They reportedly met each other at Antonella Roccuzzo's cousin's place. However, their relationship didn't start until 2007. The couple faced their share of ups and downs until 2010 when they made their relationship official and went on to marry each other.

Who has Lionel Messi dated? Luciana Salazar (2008)

There were strong rumours that Lionel Messi was dating model Luciana Salazar when he broke up with Antonella Roccuzzo for a while. Luciana was voted as the Argentina national team representative for the World Cup in Germany in 2006.

