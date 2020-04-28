Sergio Aguero Questions Lionel Messi's Argentina Critics, Supports Barcelona Star

Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero has come out in support of his Argentine counterpart Lionel Messi, stating that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has always been the 'first to suffer'. Barcelona's all-time great Lionel Messi has won everything with his club but is yet to win a major trophy with his country. Lionel Messi has received plenty of stick from his critics for failing to carry his national side to a World Cup or Copa America glory. Lionel Messi and Argentina ended up as runners up in three back-to-back international competitions which includes the 2014 World Cup and Copa America (2015, 2016)

Sergio Aguero backs Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero believes that Lionel Messi has always been a loyal servant to Argentina. The Messi Aguero friendship goes way back as the duo is believed to be great friends. In an interview with TyC Sports, Sergio Aguero stated, "I do not understand those who criticise him in the national team. He is the first to suffer and continues to come."

Lionel Messi-Sergio Aguero friendship on show

Messi for Argentina: When the star announced his retirement in 2016

The critics have gotten the better of Lionel Messi quite a few times in the past. The Argentina skipper decided to retire from international football after Argentina lost 2-4 against Chile in 2016. However, he later backtracked on his decision as thousands of fans came on the streets asking the Argentine great to change his mind.

Messi for Argentina: Tweets when Lionel Messi retired in 2016

I mean, people say things when they lose. We've all done it. When dust settles, will tonight's words ring true? — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) June 27, 2016

Hard to know if Messi is being serious about retirement or just emotional right now. Argentine federation is a disaster at the moment. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 27, 2016

Messi for Argentina

Lionel Messi has scored a total of 70 goals and provided 45 assists in the 138 appearances he has made for Argentina.

