Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been cleared to play the two international fixtures scheduled next month after the president of the Argentina Football Association Claudio Tapia confirmed that Lionel Messi will be available. Tapia stated that the Argentine icon won't miss any game for Argentina next month. Messi was handed a ban after being sent off in the Copa America third-place playoff against Chile in July last year.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Silences Doubters By Showing Commitment In Optional Barca Training Session

Lionel Messi dodges Argentina ban ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) had earlier stated that Lionel Messi would have to miss a competitive game and that friendlies won't count for the same. CONMEBOL's decision meant, therefore, that Messi would have to miss a World Cup qualifier. However, Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia successfully challenged the outstanding ban with the South American Football Confederation by claiming that the statute of limitations on the ban has expired.

Also Read | When Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed The Only Lionel Messi Quality He Wished He Had

Messi was expected to serve the ban by missing Argentina’s qualifier against Ecuador that is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires on October 8 for levelling accusations of corruption at South American soccer chiefs. However, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez confirmed the statute of limitations has expired and that the Barcelona skipper will be eligible to play. Argentina, who last won the World Cup in 1986, kick off their qualifying campaign with a doubleheader at home to Ecuador and away to Bolivia.

Messi transfer news: Argentina icon returns to training

Last month was a rollercoaster ride in Catalonia as Lionel Messi handed in a shock transfer request to Barcelona. It was later reported that Lionel Messi had agreed to a five-year deal with City Football Group. The saga continued over a tussle between the club and the player over the release clause and in the end, Messi decided to make a U-turn on his firm decision to leave and decided to see his contract through at Barcelona. The 33-year-old club legend will now look to put the controversy behind him and cover up for missing previous training sessions after confirming that he will be staying for another season at the Camp Nou.

Also Read | Football Icon Lionel Messi To Stay At FC Barcelona To Avoid Legal Disputes

Also Read | Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona Training After Dramatic Transfer U-turn; WATCH

Image courtesy: AP