Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has resumed training with the team after the end of a very long transfer controversy. The Messi transfer saga began when the Argentine publicly revealed that he was not interested in continuing at the club which he served for nearly two decades. But the 33-year-old seems to have put the controversy behind him and is looking to cover up for missing his previous training sessions after confirming that he will be staying for another season at Camp Nou.

Messi transfer: Superstar silences doubters at optional Barcelona training session

Messi, also known as La Pulga, stated that he wanted to avoid any legal action nor did he want to move court against the club he has been a part of for 2 decades. Despite whatever happened regarding the Messi contract, there is no doubting Lionel Messi's commitment ahead of the new LaLiga season. In a recent report by top Spanish journalist Miquel Blazquez, who was tracking the Barcelona training session involving Lionel Messi, he wrote that the superstar was the first player to arrive on the training ground on both Monday and Tuesday. And on Thursday despite a day off for the players, Lionel Messi was spotted at the training ground trying to recover the lost time over the last week.

Messi hаs vowed to give his best to Bаrcelonа for the 2020-21 season and had a word with new manager, Ronald Koeman regarding the plans. And all went well with Bаrcelonа hаving been hаppy to shаre footаge with fans of Messi аnd Philippe Coutinho looking shаrp in their pre-seаson training. Messi has been backed to go on and have a great season at Barcelona by former goalkeeper Victor Valdes and many others. All of them believe that the Atomic Flea's passion for the game will get him to give his best and that Barcelona fans can expect Messi to deliver.

Most of the other Barcelona players already began their training last week as they prepare for pre-season friendlies starting on Saturday. Meanwhile, it was is reported that Barcelona and Liverpool are in contact over a deal as to whether Gini Wijnaldum join Barcelona over the summer.

