Barcelona Presidential Race Gets Heated Up, Five Candidates Give Up Amid Vote Scarcity

Spanish giants Barcelona have been without a full-time president ever since Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation in October last year, following the threat of being ousted out from office. Fresh elections for the top spot at Camp Nou have been scheduled for January 24, 2021. Several candidates are in the fray, including former president Joan Laporta, who is attempting to recoup his lost ground and is considered the front runner at the moment. Interestingly, five candidates have conceded defeat.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's current salary 'not affordable', claims Barcelona presidential candidate

Joan Laporta leading Barcelona presidential race

According to the regulations, Barcelona presidential candidates need to present at least 2,257 signatures to proclaim their candidacy on January 24. Although signature validation ends on Thursday, several Barcelona presidential candidates have pulled back citing lack of support from the electorate.

Current trends suggest Joan Laporta is leading the race with the most votes in his favour, 10,257 to be specific. Laporta enjoys massive outreach among the Camp Nou electorate with members well aware of his capabilities. He held the highest office between 2003 and 2010 and was instrumental in setting up Barcelona's golden generation that dominated Europe.

Also Read | Barcelona presidential candidate Font promises Xavi's return or 'free' season tickets

Several presidential candidates withdraw from race, Victor Font stands distant second

Laporta is distantly followed by Victor Font, who has bagged 4,710 votes. Font has been controversial with his words when he denounced Antoine Griezmann's transfer, deeming it unnecessary. Besides, he has been a fan of Xavi and has promised to replace Ronald Koeman if elected.

Agusti Benedito says he won't make the 2,257 signatures needed to stand for Barça presidency. Second of the nine candidates to officially drop out after Pere Riera. Signatures must be delivered to club today — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 11, 2021

Previously, Jordi Farre, Fernandez Ala and Xavi Vilajoana had withdrawn their candidature. Farre, who had promised free pizzas and tattoos, has acceded his mistake, while also voicing his support for Laporta. Besides, Agusti Benedito and Pere Riera have conceded they couldn't make the cut in the Barcelona presidential votes.

Also Read | Xavi Hernandez can be Barcelona's Sir Alex Ferguson, claims Barca prez hopeful Victor Font

Is Lionel Messi supporting Joan Laporta?

As the Barcelona presidential race heats up, Laporta has found some convincing grounds to claim he leads the way. According to Sergio Gonzalez, the former president has found support from Lionel Messi and his family. Indeed, he has been extremely vocal and favourable while speaking for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and his election might play a key role in deciding Messi's future at Camp Nou, with the Argentine's current contract set to expire in June this year.

Also Read | Barcelona shouldn't have signed Antoine Griezmann, says presidential favourite Victor Font

Image courtesy: AP