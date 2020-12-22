Barcelona Presidential Candidate Font Promises Xavi's Return Or 'free' Season Tickets

Following Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation in October, the Barcelona presidential office at Camp Nou remains vacant, with no full-time president at the moment. The elections have been scheduled for January next year, with several candidates in the fray to occupy the highest office at Camp Nou. Candidates have been coming up with several poll promises, including the return of Neymar Jr., apart from providing free pizzas to seasoned ticket holders. Victor Font, considered the front runner, has now claimed he'd ensure Xavi's return as the manager.

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font promises Xavi's return

Speaking to Catalan Radio, Font insists he will ensure Xavi returns to Camp Nou as the next manager if he is elected to the top post. If in case he fails to deliver, he will ensure a free ticket is provided to every seasoned ticket holder for an entire year, from his own pocket.

🎙 @victor_font a @LaSotana_: "Xavi vindrà al Barça si guanyo les eleccions. Si no ve, em comprometo a pagar l'abonament de tots els socis i sòcies de la meva butxaca". pic.twitter.com/6lSvMPNbVp — Víctor Font: Sí al Futur (@sialfutur) December 21, 2020

Earlier, in an interview with Periodico de Catalunya, Xavi had excused himself from the Barcelona presidential elections. The Barcelona legend and current manager of Qatari side Al-Sadd, has been time and again been linked with a return to Camp Nou. But he has been waiting for the 'ideal time.'

Victor Font following Florentino Perez's footsteps?

In promising Xavi's appointment, Font is following Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's steps. Back in 2000, Perez while presenting his candidacy for the top post at Bernabeu, promised the signing of Barcelona icon Luis Figo. He had also claimed he would pay for the tickets of every seasoned ticket holder if he failed to live up to his words.

Interestingly, the former Portuguese striker did make the move to the Spanish capital, regarded as one of the most controversial transfers in the history of the two clubs. Font looks to work on similar lines as he promises Xavi's presence on the sidelines. His promise might invite attention citing Barcelona's recent struggle under Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona sit fifth in LaLiga standings

Barcelona endured to arguably their worst start in the LaLiga campaign under Koeman this season. Although, the club appear to recoup their struggling start going undefeated in the previous three games. The Catalan giants sit fifth in the LaLiga standings with 21 points in 13 games and take on Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

Image courtesy: Victor Font si al futur Twitter