Xavi Hernandez Can Be Barcelona's Sir Alex Ferguson, Claims Barca Prez Hopeful Victor Font

Xavi Hernandez was instrumental in Barcelona's decade-long glory days in world football. While the club has tasted little success in recent seasons, Xavi has been tipped for a sensational return, albeit this time in the dugout. The club's presidential frontrunner, Victor Font, has claimed in multiple interviews that if he were to be crowned Barcelona president, one of his first moves would be to bring Xavi on board as the manager.

Can Xavi Hernandez be Barca's Sir Alex Ferguson?

Currently the coach of Qatari side Al Sadd, Xavi is reportedly poised for a return to his former club as a coach. The midfield icon was, according to multiple reports, offered the position in January earlier this year when the Spanish giants sacked Ernesto Valverde.

ESPN Deportes published a report that shed light on how the front runner in the Barcelona board’s presidential campaign has a list filled with 10 candidates to fill the role of Barcelona’s next manager. Presidential frontrunner Victor Font has now claimed that Xavi could be to the Blaugrana what Sir Alex Ferguson was to Manchester United.

In an interview with Reuters, Font spoke very highly about Xavi. He went on to mention how they had decided some years ago that Xavi would be the best person to help Barcelona rebuild the organization. He added how Barca can ideally have Xavi as their manager for many years just like Sir Alex Ferguson was at Manchester United. Font also mentioned how Xavi is flexible and can be available for a different role as he among the rare breed of people who have such leadership qualities.

Where does this leave Ronald Koeman?

Victor Font also addressed the situation of current Barca manager Ronald Koeman and what it would mean for his future. “That’s a decision the sporting directors will have to make, but we’re thankful to Ronald for taking on this challenge at a difficult time. We’re happy to see him making bold decisions and empowering the young players who have potential. Xavi has a very long term perspective. He’s only 40, he was telling me the other day his professional career as a coach has many years ahead of him. So there will be no tension or conflict.”

Back in August Font was quoted by Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show saying: “Even if Koeman has a great season I would not change my plans. If I become president, Koeman will not be the coach in 2021/2022.” Font went on to claim that Xavi understands that "all the pieces of the club have to fit together" and a board of directors will decide who the next manager will be.

