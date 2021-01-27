Inter Milan Boss Antonio Conte Handed Two-game Ban After Red Card Vs Udinese

Italian giants Inter Milan had the opportunity to climb up to the top spot in Serie A after AC Milan's humiliating loss against Atalanta on the previous matchday. But Antonio Conte's men could not make the most of the clash against Udinese after being held to a goalless draw, leaving the Nerazzurri hapless. Further embarrassment ensued after head coach Antonio Conte was sent off in injury time after he appeared to threaten the referee. He will now miss out on two league games following a ban.

Antonio Conte banned after red card vs Udinese

Conte was sent off in the game against Udinese after he was seen lashing out at the referee for lack of added time. He continued the protest until the end of the game. The former Chelsea boss has now been handed a two-game ban by the Serie A for verbally threatening the referee. He will also be handed a hefty fine estimated at €20,000.

The Serie A, while handing a two-match ban to Conte has stated he used "disrespectful phrases towards the referee that continued off the pitch." The statement further read, "In the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms (Conte) confronted the referee in a threatening manner, screaming at him a seriously offensive expression."

Conte red card: Coach to miss Benevento, Fiorentina clash

Inter's technical manager Gabriele Oriali has also been handed a game's ban along with a fine estimated at €5000. The ban suggests that the 51-year-old coach will now miss out the league clash against Benevento and Fiorentina as the club look to match up AC Milan in the Serie A standings.

Two points separate the San Siro based outfits currently, with Milan in the driving seat having racked up 42 points to their credit. A victory in the game against Udinese could have brought up Conte's men level with AC Milan, but Inter failed to capitalise on their chances.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Christian Eriksen shines in Coppa Italia

Amid the ban, Conte guided his side to the semi-final of the Coppa Italia following an epic encounter with AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for Stefano Pioli, only for Romelu Lukaku to net the equaliser from the spot in the second half, with Milan going down to 10-man. Besides, Christian Eriksen bagged the goal in injury time from a sensational freekick to win the tie.

