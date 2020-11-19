Mohamed Salah Slammed By Egypt Compatriot For Neglecting COVID-19 Protocols

Former Egypt player Mido has criticised his national team star, Mohamed Salah, this week. The Liverpool forward tested positive for coronavirus just days after attending his brother's wedding in Cairo. This directly had an impact on Liverpool, who are due to face Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend. Salah is bound to self-isolate until he turns in a negative test and sees himself join the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have all picked up knocks, on the sidelines.

Mo Salah brother's wedding

Mo Salah has come in for criticism from certain members for the circumstances of his positive test, having attended his brother's wedding in the build-up to national team's game. Footage shows Salah participating in the celebrations with hundreds of people, who were not adhering to social-distancing nor using protection safely. Like many countries, Egypt has implemented distancing guidelines and the mandatory use of facemasks in enclosed public spaces in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Mido, who earned 51 caps for Egypt, has condemned his compatriot for attending his brother's wedding prior to an international match amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I know I may be under attack after my next comments, but it has to be that way,'" he told speaking to Al-Nahar TV.

"Mohamed Salah made a big mistake by attending his brother's wedding a few days before the Egyptian national team match, he showed great negligence with the steps taken to prevent the coronavirus and the result was that he was infected. The neglect of Mohamed Salah caused the Egyptian team to lose an important player in a very important match and time, and he also risked the health of his team-mates," the former Egyptian footballer added.

BREAKING: Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny have tested positive for coronavirus again today, the Egyptian FA have announced. pic.twitter.com/OE0SpdVo47 — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020

He further went on to rant about the officials within the national team and said: "The other point here is the silence of all those responsible for the player's negligence, which confirms the fact that the player is still bigger than the national team and this will lead to a great failure."

The player went on to recall his playing days and the instance when he was excluded from the national team for six months as a punishment and said that all Egyptian officials are cowards and fear Mohamed Salah's fans. Mido added that the Minister of Sports Ashraf Sobhi, Chairman of the EFA Amr Al-Ganayni, the coach of the national team Hossam Al-Badri, and the national team director Mohamed Barakat are all cowards and think about what is being said should be said.

