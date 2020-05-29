Gareth Bale Arrives As Fittest Real Madrid Player As Los Blancos Prepare For LaLiga Return

Real Madrid players returned to training last week after receiving the go-ahead from LaLiga chiefs after two months in self-quarantine. While LaLiga clubs including Real Madrid welcomed a number of previously injured players back into the fold, reports suggest that Gareth Bale has emerged as the fittest among the entire squad during Real Madrid training.

Real Madrid training: Gareth Bale emerges fittest and fastest

According to Spanish football show El Chiringuito, physical tests have been conducted on every player since the team returned to Real Madrid training. The tests support the fact that Gareth Bale is the fittest player in the squad. The Wales international is also the fastest player among Zidane's men, while team captain Sergio Ramos is in the best condition in his past six years at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid training: Gareth Bale speaks on criticism from fans

Gareth Bale recently spoke on the issue of being booed by Real Madrid fans on the Erik Anders Lang Show. He claimed that fans should support players during a rough patch in their career. Support was hard to find for Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he continued by saying that fans instead jeer at a player if he fails to perform in a game, which dents the player's self-confidence and ultimately impacts his performance on the pitch.

Real Madrid training: Major fitness boost for Zinedine Zidane

There have been some good signs for Zinedine Zidane as his team returned to training. Real Madrid were without the services of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio for the most part of the season. While Hazard suffered an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the group stage of the Champions League, Asensio suffered an ACL injury during pre-season. Both Asensio and Hazard were pictured training last week as Los Blancos brace for the LaLiga return.

Real Madrid training: Zidane praises players' fitness

Zinedine Zidane heaped praise on his players’ fitness on their return to training after two months of lockdown. The French legend claimed in an interview that every player arrived fit for training, without any major injury issues. He asserted that the Real Madrid players took good care of their fitness while in lockdown.

Real Madrid training: LaLiga return date set for June 8

An official league announcement has confirmed June 8 as the LaLiga return date. According to the current standings, defending LaLiga champions Barcelona sit top of the league table. Lionel Messi and co have bagged 58 points in 27 LaLiga games. On the other hand, Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid occupy the second spot with 56 points.

