Marcus Rashford Arrives At Manchester United Training In New £150,000 Mercedes-AMG G63

The Man United training news spread delight among the Red Devils faithful who were glad to see Marcus Rashford return to training following the back injury he suffered in January. The Man United training news also caught the attention of fans due to Rashford's stylish arrival at the AON Training Complex on Thursday. Marcus Rashford reportedly arrived at Man United training in his custom Mercedes-AMG G63 worth £150,000, which looks less like a car and more like a tank.

Marcus United training: Marcus Rashford Mercedes

The Marcus Rashford Mercedes grabbed attention social media as the United frontman flaunted his new vehicle upon his arrival at Man United training on Thursday. The Marcus Rashford Mercedes was snapped just outside the AON Training Complex with the 22-year-old behind the wheels of the SUV.

😎 Marcus Rashford arriving for training today.



📸 via MEN pic.twitter.com/kFuqZrZdTg — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) May 28, 2020

Man United training: Rashford's custom Mercedes-AMG G63 worth

Although the Mercedes-AMG G63 worth is an estimated £140,000 at its base price, Marcus Rashford appears to have customised his vehicle which makes it appear similar to a tank. Along with the upgrades and new features, the Marcus Rashford Mercedes is worth around £150,000. The 4.0-litre V-8 engine in Rashford's new tank-like vehicle boasts a staggering 577 HP.

Along with the usual fittings, Rashford has customized his bonnet and also changed the paint on the car giving it a camo-style look. The additional paint and customized bonnet make the SUV look similar to a tank. Marcus Rashford is reportedly a big fan of purchasing new cars and SUVs are reportedly his preferred choice.

When Rashford was a newbie in the Man United first-team squad, the Englishman drove an Audi RS4 worth £60,000 before quickly purchasing a Mercedes CLA 45 Coupe. Rashford then purchased a £70,000 Range Rover, one that was reportedly his favourite before splashing £150,000 on the new Mercedes.

📅 17.06.2020



Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

Man United training: Premier League return

The Premier League return date was set for June 17 in an official announcement this week. Man City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the first of the fixtures to be played upon the Premier League return. The Man United training sessions have already begun as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are in the race for a top-four finish. Man United are just three points behind Chelsea in fourth place with nine matchdays remaining. Marcus Rashford's return to training is a massive boost for the Red Devils who remain in the hunt for FA Cup and Europa League glory as well.

